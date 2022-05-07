What's new

Why PPP Leaders not Going to USA on "Personal Visits" Anymore?

Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
41,353
1
88,414
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Last year in July and August when USA was about to leave Afghanistan, ppp leaders were again and again visiting USA for some "personal reasons"

Murad Ali Shah:

June 2021

www.pakistantoday.com.pk

Murad returns after US visit

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah returned from the United States early on Sunday after a private visit. He reached Karachi via a private airline's flight.He had departed for the US on
www.pakistantoday.com.pk www.pakistantoday.com.pk

July 2021

dailytimes.com.pk

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah returns from US after concluding private trip -

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah returns from US after concluding private trip after leaving on July 4, according to his spokesperson.
dailytimes.com.pk dailytimes.com.pk

September 2021

irshadgul.com

Murad Ali Shah Leaves For US For Third Visit In 3 Months - IG News

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh and senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Murad Ali Shah has left for the United States on a private visit.
irshadgul.com irshadgul.com

Bilawal Zardari

July 2021

www.thenews.com.pk

Bilawal Bhutto arrives in New York to kickstart seven-day US visit

NEW YORK: PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrived in New York Monday to kickstart his seven-day trip to the US, which has triggered criticism and accusations from the federal...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

These "private visits" have now stopped

Any idea why??
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Control your laugh ...Only Bilawal can change the fate of poor people: Asif
2 3 4 5
Replies
60
Views
3K
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PPP CHAIRMAN PLANS WEEK-LONG VISIT TO US: SOURCES
Replies
10
Views
442
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI kickstarts Sindh Huqooq March against PPP govt
Replies
5
Views
500
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
FBR 2019 data: PM Imran paid Rs9.8m in taxes while PPP's Yousuf Raza Gillani paid none.
Replies
1
Views
369
ghazi52
ghazi52
PaklovesTurkiye
Bilawal: We would need SEATS from Karachi to form NEXT Government
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
2K
newb3e
newb3e

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom