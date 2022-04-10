Why People Targeting Army And Not SC

Q: How many persons it takes to change a street light bulb in Pakistan.?

A: 25......One Wapda worker changing it and 24 guys cranning their necks watching him. Same applies in every other situation.

For last several days, sadly a sustained campaign against the Pakistan Army is in progress. It was most probably initiated by the now unemployed call centre Kalias from across the border and like Sheeps every one joined in. I am a dedicated Imran Khan supporter, and feel hurt as any one out there. Agreed we all have our suspicions but has any PTI leader or worker blamed the army in this tragedy.

Agreed it's our defence personnels duty to counter any threats to the country but at the same time, if they openly take sides with IK, the Dangar Diesel and the rest wouldn't hesitate to burn the country down. The question and the point is, why no one is pointing fingers at the Whores sitting in the SC, did army ask them to over rule the Parliament proceedings and rulings or to hold a hearing on a Sunday or do a sitting at midnight to hear some petition. The Five Haramkhoor sitting in the SC are the real culprit who for six years haven't been able to give judgement against accusations filed against SS but it took them just hours to deliver verdict on the NCM circus.

If there's no justice then the terrorists will be roaming free and the corrupt scumbags will continue to rule us.

Identify the real enemy instead of falling for your enemy's propganda.

Can't you see how these GANGUS creating fake IDs and pretending to be Pakistanis are joining this forum and openly barking against our army.

Sadly Mods are also ignoring all this.