Why People Targeting Army And Not SC

Q: How many persons it takes to change a street light bulb in Pakistan.?
A: 25......One Wapda worker changing it and 24 guys cranning their necks watching him. Same applies in every other situation.
For last several days, sadly a sustained campaign against the Pakistan Army is in progress. It was most probably initiated by the now unemployed call centre Kalias from across the border and like Sheeps every one joined in. I am a dedicated Imran Khan supporter, and feel hurt as any one out there. Agreed we all have our suspicions but has any PTI leader or worker blamed the army in this tragedy.
Agreed it's our defence personnels duty to counter any threats to the country but at the same time, if they openly take sides with IK, the Dangar Diesel and the rest wouldn't hesitate to burn the country down. The question and the point is, why no one is pointing fingers at the Whores sitting in the SC, did army ask them to over rule the Parliament proceedings and rulings or to hold a hearing on a Sunday or do a sitting at midnight to hear some petition. The Five Haramkhoor sitting in the SC are the real culprit who for six years haven't been able to give judgement against accusations filed against SS but it took them just hours to deliver verdict on the NCM circus.
If there's no justice then the terrorists will be roaming free and the corrupt scumbags will continue to rule us.
Identify the real enemy instead of falling for your enemy's propganda.
Can't you see how these GANGUS creating fake IDs and pretending to be Pakistanis are joining this forum and openly barking against our army.
Sadly Mods are also ignoring all this.
 
Bajwa is the snake. Not the military. We salute the military but bajwa need to go. Bajwa is indirectly linked to PMLN & contaminating the precious military with the dirty politics. Also a shameless foreign servant who sold the elected pm of 156 seats to 84 seats corrupt tola. Last time that happened in 1970 when 160 seat mujeeb was not given the govt against the 81 seat ppp.
 
Becuase a blank dated letter, with wrong month as it was anticipated for March was accepted in IHC for hearing at 11;00 PM.

1649611777826.png
 
Ok, even if its true or the case, why malign the whole army, why curse the uniform and every one wearing it.
If Bajwa is a culprit then the protests should be directed at him as an individual. Yesterday people were making fun of even the missile test. Why.
 
Bro I've banned troll accounts already. We are vigilant.
We love the forces, but Bajwa needs to go.
The supreme court is a kangaroo court, everyone knows that.
 
No one is Maligning the Institute 99 percent of the People are only targeting Bajwa and Co. I myself has restrained myself from talking against the Armed forces but.
Gal Wad gyi e Mukhtarya un aur ve vade gy agr Bajwa na gya.
 
Everyone loves the army, but this time the Crooks in the opposition and Bajwa have simply pushed Pakistani people too far and their is genuine anger and hatred
 
CJ Umer atta Bandial is an extreme loyalist of the now imported government.

He not only opened the court and took a suo moto on a weekend but also ran to IHC to preside over the order to avoid COAS change.

It's truly a pity that the fate of millions of people can be decided by a deranged person.
 
I believe Gen. Bajwa & co. were the master mind while SC was just a tool.
If army has done nothing wrong, was there any need to start PR campaigns on national TV or raids to arrest PTI social media team members?

Timing of the missile test seems suspicious. Probably it was to divert attention of the masses but it backfired and users started criticizing army generals on ISPR's tweet.
 
Because even the SC can't do jack shit when the Army decides something.

Can an SC judge get somebody's kid disappeared with essentially no accountability? The COAS and DG ISI can. This cannot work in a modern society.

And, if the establishment/deep state insists on keeping it this way, then this power should have been used to cleanse the system. Rather, it is reserved only for militants in far flung areas. They are poor and destitute, typically. Whereas if you are a political/economic terrorist in Islamabad who had raped and destroyed the country in ways so deep and long-term that a TTP bomber can only hope to do such damage, then you are off the hook. Then the red carpet is rolled out and no impediments are put in your way as you walk cockily back into Parliament and lecture the nation on democracy.

Do you get the point?

Everybody is pissed at the SC, at the opposition, at everyone --- but we simultaneously understand where the real 'deep state' problem lies.

My 2c.
 

