ziaulislam
ELITE MEMBER
- Apr 22, 2010
- 19,367
- 11
- Country
-
- Location
-
Why PayPal won't come to Pakistan
Because it doesn't want to operate in a country where there will be 900 complaints on 1000 transactions..
Corruption is in our blood.
Hence we need to embrace corruption
We need our Great leaders like altaf Bhai Nawaz sharif and zardari back
Because it doesn't want to operate in a country where there will be 900 complaints on 1000 transactions..
Corruption is in our blood.
Hence we need to embrace corruption
We need our Great leaders like altaf Bhai Nawaz sharif and zardari back