Why Pakistan's working class is hurting

The working class is better advised to put aside money.

But with almost $15b of only debt repayment due next year,

Islamabad will have to go begging sooner or later.

Therefore, the last five years saw the external debt increase a record 50.6 per cent, settling by end-March at a colossal $91.8 billion.

Also, once an IMF (or any other lender) regime takes effect, the elbow room from the budget will disappear in an instant.

but rather the same working class that was, till recently, jumping with joy at the first so-called people-friendly budget of their lives.

According to Moody's latest take on Pakistan's economy, the rupee will likely shed another 7.75 per cent, dragging it from 115 to the dollar now to approximately 125.

PML-N came to power when oil was at $27/barrel. Now, it has shot up to $80, with signs of further growth. Pakistan, of course, imports more than 80 per cent of its oil.