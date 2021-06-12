What's new

Why Pakistan's stragetic planning should shift purely to offensive against India (2025-onwards)

Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
2,642
-7
2,530
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Why the stragetic planning shift in the next 5 years is needed and to make it into purely offensive doctrine against India. The price will be heavy from an Indian miscalculation and a complete seizing of India. I don't mean war in 2025 as per say but the planning from there on and the future has to be purely offensive.. The preparation should be purely offensively geared

1. Numbers are deceptive in India's case and in reality it is just a land of peasants and veggies..

2. Pakistan should break the back of the northern Indian territories and the remaining after that will come without much hassle... They don't have stomach for it... They ain't about this life.. It is fragmented country with over 700m living below poverty line.. Their weakness appears to me like an injured gazelle.. They fool nobody..

3. The approach must be purely offensive and the slogan and mindset has to be completely changed to #AllofIndia hashtag allofIndia..

We coming in hard inside India... All or the highway

 
Last edited:
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
9,658
14
11,102
Country
Pakistan
Location
Yemen
Titanium100 said:
Why the stragetic planning shift in the next 5 years is needed and to make it into purely offensive doctrine against India. The price will be heavy from an Indian miscalculation and a complete seizing of India. I don't mean war in 2025 as per say but the planning from there on and the future has to be purely offensive.. The preparation should be purely offensively geared

1. Numbers are deceptive in India's case and in reality it is just a land of peasants and veggies..

2. Pakistan should break the back of the northern Indian territories and the remaining after that will come without much hassle... They don't have stomach for it... They ain't about this life.. It is fragmented country with over 700m living below poverty line.. Their weakness appears to me like an injured gazelle.. They fool nobody..

3. The approach must be purely offensive and the slogan and mindset has to be completely changed to #AllofIndia hashtag allofIndia..

We coming in hard inside India... All or the highway

Click to expand...
See, in today's world, if you are not all-out offense against your enemies, then you are a sitting duck.
 
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2020
1,280
0
1,263
Country
United States
Location
United States
fitpOsitive said:
See, in today's world, if you are not all-out offense against your enemies, then you are a sitting duck.
Click to expand...
Indian incompetancy, peasantry and idiocy will aid Pakistan smash India and seize it. But the mindset has to clearly be defined as ''GOING FOR THE THROAT'' as in completely the entire throat.. I won't just come but once I come I will do you good and make you mine like I did once before and I will never let go of Delhi, Agra, Deccan etc etc.. The price to pay must be heavy for the Indians in the event of miscalculation like extremely heavy
 
Last edited:
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
9,658
14
11,102
Country
Pakistan
Location
Yemen
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq said:
Indian incompetancy, peasantry and idiocy will aid Pakistan smash India and seize it. But the mindset has to clearly be defined as ''GOING FOR THE THROAT'' as in completely the entire throat.. I won't just come but once I come I will do you good and make you mine like I did once before and I will never let go
Click to expand...
That's the spirit we really need.
But see, many in Pakistan are not ready to complete the job. As completing the job is the end of their story.
And we Pakistanis need to end the story, very badly, very soon.,
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom