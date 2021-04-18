Why Pakistan's Imran Khan said no to American drones

Any fly over operation launched from bases in gulf is going to b 10 times costlier and will still require pak permission and also taliban may get an early warning so may not b effective...



The reason why US exiting its wars is China..



With all the budget being sucked into fighting in Afghanistan Syria and others they seriously risk been outclassed by Chinese rising budget and technology...



So all this talk of over the horizon ops are not on as they will b 10 times more costly and 10 times less effective