Why Pakistan's Imran Khan said no to American drones

araz said: The terms this time may be harder for US.

Its not a matter of logistics, its a matter of access of airspace which is being denied by pakistan as of now......

xyx007 said: Military strategists know it will not benefit Pakistan on the long run, even if it results in us resuming coalition support funds, and supplying logistics for naval ships, delivering gunship helicopters, and resuming F-16 operations.



It may be good to have an airbase in Oman, but still, need permission to fly through Pakistan airspace to get to Afghanistan. Is Iran likely to allow American aircraft to use their air space to reach Afghanistan?

Of course. It is only fair that Pakistan drive as hard a bargain to maximize its benefits in pursuit of its national interests. After all, USA will do the same. That is how sovereign nations negotiate always.Incorrect. Pakistan's airspace has been, and remains, open to US overflights, and likely to remain so, bases or no bases.It is for Pakistan to decide what serves its national interest the best, whatever it might entail. As above, Pakistan's airspace has been, and remains, open to US overflights, and likely to remain so, bases or no bases.