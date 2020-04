Why Pakistanis are "NOT" donating big to National Covid-19 Coronavirus Relief Fund?



At a time of need, Pakistanis 220 million are not opening their huge pockets and put money and equipment in the COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020.



1. In Lahore City, one of the richest cities in Pakistan, with huge number of rich people think the government already Taxes heavily, daily items prices are so expensive, lack of government seriousness, and the habit of Government everytime asking and begging money from the same 220 million Pakistan, who it is looting already.



2. The Army Generals who live in Lahore, Pindi, Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi, have a massed"Million Dollars" assets, money, farhmouses, land, who are NOT donating anything to the Pakistani Nation, why would anyone else do.



3. The people of Pakistan are already living in extreme hard economic times, where they are already stretched alot.



4. The Army, Navy Airforce must also come forward and donate more.



5. The Government itself is not taking all the relief pressures by itself and its the easiet way to beg for donation whenever a national disaster happens.



6. The National corporate, NDMA, NLC, Hospitals are not providing the relief to the very Pakistani people who donates and pays taxes the most.

