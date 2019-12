The Indonesia Opportunity That Most Missed

Why Pakistani Startups are Next?

114M people Under 25 will Create Demographic Dividend for Decades Ahead

122M Strong Middle Class Will Create Several Multi-Billion Dollar Markets

Pakistan's Tech Talent Base is One Of the Strongest in The World

Why Now?

75M Broadband Subscribers, A Critical Mass of Users

Recent Exits & Large Rounds have Galvanized the Startup Ecosystem

What's Ahead: Wapistanis and VC Dollars flowing to Pakistan