/ Register

  • Tuesday, July 10, 2018

why Pakistani commercial liberals are so abusive?

Discussion in 'Members Club' started by Reichsmarschall, Jul 7, 2018 at 3:35 PM.

Page 1 of 4
  1. Jul 7, 2018 at 3:35 PM #1
    Reichsmarschall

    Reichsmarschall SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,949
    Joined:
    Feb 16, 2016
    Ratings:
    +7 / 12,214 / -6
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Look at this tweet from a renowned Pakistani liberal
     
  2. Jul 7, 2018 at 3:36 PM #2
    Reichsmarschall

    Reichsmarschall SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,949
    Joined:
    Feb 16, 2016
    Ratings:
    +7 / 12,214 / -6
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
  3. Jul 7, 2018 at 5:06 PM #3
    Dalit

    Dalit SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,889
    Joined:
    Mar 16, 2012
    Ratings:
    +1 / 9,367 / -17
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Netherlands
    Fvck this liberal cvnt whore. This motherfvcker is mourning Nawazoos demise. Look at him hide in 'Murica LOL

    Is ke baap Nawaz haramzaade ne Pakistan ko itna jannat banaya he ke ye Noora Amreeka me chupa betha he.

    Is this motherfvcker Ahmadi by any chance? He is ranting an aweful lot about the Ahmadi plight on his Twitter feed.

    It is game over for these cunts. Grab them by the throat and drag them through the streets. Anyone who supports these cvnts also need to be repatriated to Rapistan.

    No one came to Noora rescue. The whole world including Modi is looking the other way LOL It is war time! Identify them, name them and hang them.
     
    Last edited: Jul 7, 2018 at 5:19 PM
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  4. Jul 7, 2018 at 5:59 PM #4
    Verve

    Verve SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,883
    Joined:
    May 15, 2014
    Ratings:
    +1 / 4,689 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    They are all screaming because they know their time is up.

    These libturd are finished.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  5. Jul 7, 2018 at 7:34 PM #5
    Fledgingwings

    Fledgingwings SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,534
    Joined:
    Mar 11, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 865 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Its easy for some idiots to sit somewhere in the world outside pakistan and make such comments.Only cowards do that.
     
  6. Jul 9, 2018 at 9:11 AM #6
    SoulSpokesman

    SoulSpokesman FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    913
    Joined:
    Dec 1, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 524 / -3
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    @Reichsmarschall

    von Reichsmarschall pai,

    Why only single out "commercial liberals" like Yasser Pai. Are not even patriotic and nationalist Pakistanis equally abusive. Didnt a famous alim suggest a genocide of Mirzais live on TV. Are not youthias perpetually abusing Nawaz Sharif's clan?

    Refer to @Dalit post of Saturday 5:36 PM. What do you make of that?

    Regards
     
  7. Jul 9, 2018 at 9:19 AM #7
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    28,384
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2012
    Ratings:
    +11 / 43,135 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    He is no liberal he is a hack he goes full wahabi when it suits him and lectures about religious freedom when it suits his narrative

    He is a con man he made flase cut ms about being Harvard graduate amd his rants were over the top
    [​IMG]
     
  8. Jul 9, 2018 at 9:33 AM #8
    SoulSpokesman

    SoulSpokesman FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    913
    Joined:
    Dec 1, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 524 / -3
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    @Zibago

    he goes full wahabi when it suits him

    When did he become wahabi? Proof?

    @Fledgingwings

    Its easy for some idiots to sit somewhere in the world outside pakistan and make such comments.Only cowards do that.

    For your information, Mr YLH lives in Lahore and practises law in LHC. He is regularly published in Dailytimes and Express Tribune and inshallah he will be published in his Qaid's paper Dawn as well. If by any chance you are able to access youtube in Pak, you can be thankful to him.

    @Dalit

    Is this motherfvcker Ahmadi by any chance? He is ranting an aweful lot about the Ahmadi plight on his Twitter feed.

    YLH isnt an Ahmedi although if I am not mistaken his late father was. He speaks not only for Ahmedis, but for all religious and ethnic minorities and women, much like his late Qaid (RA).

    Regards
     
  9. Jul 9, 2018 at 12:25 PM #9
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,802
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 17,755 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    YLH is a senile congress politician.

    The only thing liberal about him is is liberty to lie for money.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  10. Jul 9, 2018 at 12:36 PM #10
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    Messages:
    39,523
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2007
    Ratings:
    +32 / 68,700 / -34
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    rest of pakistan is just so nice na ?why blame only liberals ?
     
  11. Jul 9, 2018 at 12:37 PM #11
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,802
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 17,755 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    These are no liberals and you know it too Imran.
     
  12. Jul 9, 2018 at 12:38 PM #12
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    Messages:
    39,523
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2007
    Ratings:
    +32 / 68,700 / -34
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    bhai gali is first thing any pakistani learn after start talking .
     
  13. Jul 9, 2018 at 12:40 PM #13
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,802
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 17,755 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    but these are not liberals. These are just pro India seculars who are halalofying their earnings.

    Anyone learning a new language learns the profanities first of all. Its human nature.
     
  14. Jul 9, 2018 at 12:43 PM #14
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    Messages:
    39,523
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2007
    Ratings:
    +32 / 68,700 / -34
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    well i have a point i think its nothing in front of daily bashing on social media .no matter whom liberals are it is just frustration
     
  15. Jul 9, 2018 at 12:48 PM #15
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,802
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 17,755 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    They can be vent out their frustration all they like. Helps break the illusion that these sell out foreign educated thugs are sincere about their country.

    Social Media usage ought be used properly but then again its a propaganda tool and curbing this would mean you will be the first to come and say oh this is against human rights, its going downhill and extremists have taken hold of the country. Its a routine we all know Imran Bhai.
     
Page 1 of 4
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 1 (Users: 0, Guests: 1)