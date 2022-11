Abid123 said: Cause we are incompetent bunch of people. Both North Korea and Iran are isolated and sanctioned countries yet they have their own indigenous long range SAM systems. Iran has the Bavar-373 and NK has KN-06. Click to expand...

Yes this the point but I don't agree we are incompetent our military think tank in past never gave any importance to air defence but keep buying tanksIf you look few years behind we purchased LY 80 other than that we did not have any proper air defence shield just Italian made ASPIDE 200 which is not a complete air defence systems just to provide air cover from enemy air attacks on military bases and we lacked medium and high altitude air defence systems this was a big negligence by past generals or military planners I still think Pak must have two different types of long range air defence system and atleast 3 medium range air defence system and couple of short range systemsNot to forget we have to work on as anti ballistic missiles shield too