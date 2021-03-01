What's new

Why Pakistan Started Nuclear Program?

IMG-20210530-WA0032.jpg


In conversation with Shahid Raza, this episode explores Pakistan’s nuclear program. How nuclear technology started? What is the background? What was the reason for a country like Pakistan to start a nuclear program? How has it evolved? How Babur III operates? What was India’s cold start strategy against Pakistan? Is there any work going on in Pakistan for civil nuclear technology? How capable Pakistan is of that? What is the current global situation for civil nuclear technology? How many megawatts of energy Pakistan’s producing? What is Pakistan’s effort for a clean nuclear energy program? Tune in to know about the estimated cost for a nuclear reactor unit, nuclear capacity building, and Pakistan’s nuclear capability for attaining SDGs!

00:00 Commemorating Youm–e–Takbir
02:11 How nuclear technology started?
09:33 What was the reason for Pakistan to start a nuclear program?
23:18 How Pakistan’s nuclear program evolved?
27:06 How nuclear submarines operate?
31:31 What was India’s cold start strategy?
40:54 How capable Pakistan is in civil nuclear technology?
43:26 What is the global situation of civil nuclear technology?
48:26 Pakistan’s effort of clean nuclear energy program!
55:00 What is the estimated cost of one nuclear reactor unit?
56:26 Does the government of Pakistan own nuclear capacity?
1:00:34 Can Pakistan’s nuclear capability can be used for attaining SDG’s?

*How Pakistan Went Nuclear*
*Samson Simon Sharaf*

In November 1997, I was assigned by the then COAS General Jehanghir Karamat to determine if India would go nuclear. The study had to be completed by March 1998. This was a challenging assignment meaning that if BJP was to win the election, it would not be before March 1998 that it could come to power. Therefore, the research had to be primarily based on assumptions. BJP’s rhetoric in the run up to the elections was providing some clues but then it could be dismissed as an electioneering gobbledygook.

A special high speed broad band internet connection was secured to monitor all nuclear information on India. A breakthrough came in satellite photography that focused on Pokhran every 24 hours. Initially there was no activity but by end February 1998, we began noticing track marks covered by fresh earth. Areas in vicinity showed vehicles and heavy equipment. By mid-March 1998, superimposition of images began revealing a typical pattern. These movements had begun even before BJP came into power. 15 March 1998 onwards activities accelerated. We estimated two months before India could resume nuclear testing.

On 11 May 1998, India went nuclear. We worked continuously for next 48 hours on deliberating Pakistan’s response which was ready and had to be fine-tuned with logistics and operation orders.

On 13th May 1998, we received a document from Mohatrama Benazir Bhutto’s emissary. She was in a self-exile and had made statements in USA that Pakistan should not go nuclear. The letter was double enveloped. I was the first to open it and read it aloud for everyone in the planning room. Written in her hand in turquoise ink on five cards, it was her recommendation that Pakistan must go nuclear. The technical details in the letter reflected her deep knowledge on nuclear strategy; in fact it was almost identical to our plan. She made suggestions only a deeply patriotic Pakistani could. That day, she won her spurs.One of the most important conclusions of our study was that the post nuclear Pakistan had to be more responsible and self-reliant. Conventional forces had to get leaner with more firepower and mobility. The conventional forward defensive posture had to be supported with a network of lateral communications and electronic surveillance. Economically, Pakistan had to put its house in order. An imaginative and practical plan for the role of armed forces in national development was made. It included irrigation, building of dams, reclaiming waste lands, education, health, technical training schools and energy. These plans would see Pakistan through if more sanctions were imposed.

In a joint study with the finance advisor, we concluded that Pakistan would run a deficit of 5 Billion US$ for the first year. Aggravated by more sanctions, this deficit could have an exponential effect. One view was that the high state of morale in the country could be boosted by the government to stimulate growth and ride out the crises. The contrarian view was that there would be run on the banks, particularly foreign currency accounts.

I am still of the view that Pakistan’s national power potential on a time continuum is realisable determined by the sole factors of national resolve and political will. Inherently Pakistan is blessed by mineral resources, rivers, skilled manpower and a national character of rising to the occasion. It needs a very short period to make Pakistan self-reliant and economically stable.
 
@Bilal Khan (Quwa) Something to consider for Quwa. A video/podcast discussions on key issues will bring more value to the website. As a long time subscriber, I know I would appreciate something like this.
He was certainly thinking about it. I wonder what happened. It is sort of the fashionable thing to do these days but I am very certain the quality that Quwa can bring to these topics will be very unique and much appreciated by the audience that hasn't seen such content. Would quickly become this forum's favourite podcast.
 
On 13th May 1998, we received a document from Mohatrama Benazir Bhutto’s emissary. She was in a self-exile and had made statements in USA that Pakistan should not go nuclear. The letter was double enveloped. I was the first to open it and read it aloud for everyone in the planning room. Written in her hand in turquoise ink on five cards, it was her recommendation that Pakistan must go nuclear. The technical details in the letter reflected her deep knowledge on nuclear strategy; in fact it was almost identical to our plan. She made suggestions only a deeply patriotic Pakistani could. That day, she won her spurs
I see.

They don't release any other information that easily but I guess a women could theoretically have more reasons to nuke India.
 
He was certainly thinking about it. I wonder what happened. It is sort of the fashionable thing to do these days but I am very certain the quality that Quwa can bring to these topics will be very unique and much appreciated by the audience that hasn't seen such content. Would quickly become this forum's favourite podcast.
Indeed.

There aren’t any good podcasts devoted to Pakistan’s national security issues and geopolitics. With @Bilal Khan (Quwa) ‘s unmatched insights, I am sure such a project will become hit and take Quwa to the next level. It’s something other defense websites do. I encourage him to really give this idea a thought. Invite people like Mansoor Ahmed, Rabia Akhtar and others.
 
My apologies I didn't go through the entire thing, just listened to the first few minutes in fleeting. I have few inputs from the top of my head for what has been said, or at least what I think has been said. The bombing wars of the World Wars was of minimal importance in the consideration that led to the development of the atomic bomb and the U.S. didn't really have a credible information on Nazi atomic bomb programme. The idea of the atomic bomb had been presented by top immigrant scientists in the U.S. via Einstein to the U.S. president and the fear that Germany might build the bomb had come from these scientists, not the intel agencies. These scientists assumed that if they had theoretical knowledge of the atomic bomb than so did the Nazi Germany, and they conveyed the same to the U.S. president via Einstein. They presented an 'arms race' sort of a scenario (race to the bomb) with the winner taking all. IMO, taking advantage of the situation, some of these scientists hoodwinked the U.S. and allies into letting them conduct a scientific experiment that was only possible at a state level. Once the U.S. government realised the scientific and military potential they approved the project and also decided to sabotage the heavy water production facilities in the Nazi occupied Norway to setback German efforts. It was only after the end of WWII did the allies find out that Germany was still in theoretical stages and no where near the bomb making.
 
