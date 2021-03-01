Why Pakistan Started Nuclear Program?

*How Pakistan Went Nuclear*

*Samson Simon Sharaf*



In November 1997, I was assigned by the then COAS General Jehanghir Karamat to determine if India would go nuclear. The study had to be completed by March 1998. This was a challenging assignment meaning that if BJP was to win the election, it would not be before March 1998 that it could come to power. Therefore, the research had to be primarily based on assumptions. BJP’s rhetoric in the run up to the elections was providing some clues but then it could be dismissed as an electioneering gobbledygook.



A special high speed broad band internet connection was secured to monitor all nuclear information on India. A breakthrough came in satellite photography that focused on Pokhran every 24 hours. Initially there was no activity but by end February 1998, we began noticing track marks covered by fresh earth. Areas in vicinity showed vehicles and heavy equipment. By mid-March 1998, superimposition of images began revealing a typical pattern. These movements had begun even before BJP came into power. 15 March 1998 onwards activities accelerated. We estimated two months before India could resume nuclear testing.



On 11 May 1998, India went nuclear. We worked continuously for next 48 hours on deliberating Pakistan’s response which was ready and had to be fine-tuned with logistics and operation orders.



On 13th May 1998, we received a document from Mohatrama Benazir Bhutto’s emissary. She was in a self-exile and had made statements in USA that Pakistan should not go nuclear. The letter was double enveloped. I was the first to open it and read it aloud for everyone in the planning room. Written in her hand in turquoise ink on five cards, it was her recommendation that Pakistan must go nuclear. The technical details in the letter reflected her deep knowledge on nuclear strategy; in fact it was almost identical to our plan. She made suggestions only a deeply patriotic Pakistani could. That day, she won her spurs.One of the most important conclusions of our study was that the post nuclear Pakistan had to be more responsible and self-reliant. Conventional forces had to get leaner with more firepower and mobility. The conventional forward defensive posture had to be supported with a network of lateral communications and electronic surveillance. Economically, Pakistan had to put its house in order. An imaginative and practical plan for the role of armed forces in national development was made. It included irrigation, building of dams, reclaiming waste lands, education, health, technical training schools and energy. These plans would see Pakistan through if more sanctions were imposed.



In a joint study with the finance advisor, we concluded that Pakistan would run a deficit of 5 Billion US$ for the first year. Aggravated by more sanctions, this deficit could have an exponential effect. One view was that the high state of morale in the country could be boosted by the government to stimulate growth and ride out the crises. The contrarian view was that there would be run on the banks, particularly foreign currency accounts.



I am still of the view that Pakistan’s national power potential on a time continuum is realisable determined by the sole factors of national resolve and political will. Inherently Pakistan is blessed by mineral resources, rivers, skilled manpower and a national character of rising to the occasion. It needs a very short period to make Pakistan self-reliant and economically stable.