The ongoing trade war between India and Pakistan will hit Islamabad hard as it is dependent on India as far as bilateral trade is concernedOn August 9, Pakistan formally suspended trade relations with India in response to the revocation of the special status of Jammu & Kashmir. In 2018, according to data collated by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, bilateral trade between India and Pakistan was worth $2.8 billion, of which $2.3 billion was India’s exports to and $500 million its imports from Pakistan.Pakistan’s dependence on India is slightly higher than India’s on its neighbour. India’s exports to Pakistan are 0.73% of its total exports while India accounts for 1.62% of Pakistan’s exports.When it comes to imports, India is even less dependent on Pakistan. In 2018, Pakistan accounted for 0.09% of India’s total imports. India constitutes 3.9% of Pakistan’s total imports.Cement is the only good with a significant chunk coming from Pakistan. No other commodity imported from Pakistan is more than 10% of India’s total imports.For 40 commodities, Pakistan’s imports from India constitute more than 10% of its total imports. For 17 of these goods, more than one-fourth of Pakistan’s imports come from India. These commodities are likely to become costlier in Pakistan.While an import ban will push up domestic prices, an export ban can hurt domestic producers, who may struggle to find new markets. Pakistan is a big market for India’s animal oils and cotton.There are 13 commodities for which more than one-fourth of Pakistan’s total exports go to India and the ban will badly impact its domestic producers.After the Pulwama terror attack in February and the Balakot strike, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian flights in retaliation. Though the closure was meant to stifle flights to and from India, it ended up hurting Pakistan considerably.While airlines lost time and money on rerouting flights, Pakistan lost millions in overflight fees earned when planes pass through foreign airspace. About 400 flights a day avoided Pakistani airspace, resulting in losses of $100 million since the closure, which was lifted on July 12Airlines pay civil aviation administration of the country they are flying over a certain fee based on the type of aircraft, the distance covered while overflying a country and the weight of an aircraft before it takes off. For a Boeing 737, Pakistan charges $580. The amount will rise in case of larger aircraft like the Airbus 380 or Boeing 747. The rates differ from one country to another.I understand Times of India is not considered as a credible source here and the article seemed biased. It uses trade statistics to make its point and I was wondering what the Pakistani members here could share about the points mentioned in the article.Majority of the media outlets on both sides are guilty of biased reporting and it becomes difficult to get a clearer picture, my purpose for posting this article was to get a clearer picture by listening to what the Pakistani members had to say about it.