Without going into debate whether we should have relations with Israel or not.



PM Khan, due to his profile, is the best guy to initiate pragmatic relations with Israel but then he will have that OILY Fazlu on his tail, branding him what not.



Further, there should be some solid reason to have relations with Israel.



Running towards accepting Israel without any genuine political and strategic goals will backfire.



Never undervalue yourself. Keep your dignity intact, always.



I don't think we are going to have relations with Israel in foreseeable future...With lack of logic and too much emotionalism in our people, this will remain a distant dream unless Pakistan transforms herself.



By the way, why this debate generates only in Pakistan....Never seen Israelis talking about having relations with Pakistan.

Click to expand...