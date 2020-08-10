Why Pakistan should induct the J-20 now.

The question of whether the J-20 is available for export is still up for debate. There was never a confirmed statement on it (or any of the advanced systems displayed on the last PLA parade) regarding restriction on export.



It takes years and years of using a platform in order to familiarize with the capabilities and weaknesses. The tactics that develop are PLATFORM specific and serve to MULTIPLY its capabilities.



The J-20 offers the ONLY comprehensive solution for all offensive missions to our fleet. It is superior to the J-31 in all aspects and provides a larger "canvas" for growth (despite the attraction of the J-31 having similar engines to the JF-17).





It is also the only weapon platform to offer full anti satellite weapon launch capability by having great underwing weight carrying capability for something as larger as an anti satellite missile whilst also providing sufficient launch altitude and kinetic boost prior to launching such exoatmospheric weapons.







Only few platforms exist with the potential ability to carry such weapons (F-15 Eagle & Sukhoi’s Flanker family). The F-15 Eagle remaining the only aircraft to practically do so over three decades ago. Hence only platforms in the Eagle’s size and performance class can carry anti satellite weapons.











Moreover, such platforms can also LAUNCH miniature satellites using the same anti satellite vehicle.







Another innovative capability that a J-20 and Anti Satellite missile combination will bring is Prompt Global Strike.



This is because an anti satellite missile is essentially an exoatmospheric vehicle. Hence replacement of the warhead with a small re-entry vehicle will allow global engagement of time sensitive targets with small conventional warheads. Guidance can be satellite based plus INS.



The J-20 can launch a missile into orbit. The re entry section will detach in space and re renter at the desired strike point on earth.



Lethality OVERMATCH is a concept that must be ingrained in all our weapon adoption doctrines. The J-20 will provide that overmatch.



It also has the potential to transform into a 6th generation warplane with greater sensor integration and unmanned asset control





Waiting for many more years for the J-20 to "mature" will not help. It has matured to a point where it can be safely adopted and be a stable platform for future block versions.







Our pilots and maintenance teams need to familiarize themselves with this platform NOW. It will take time to establish ground and air teams to fly and maintain the aircraft. It will take time for the rest of the fleet to develop tactics around a J-20 core.





Hence the sooner the J-20 is inducted, the better. Even a small initial batch of 12-16 aircraft, in a combined operational + test/evaluation and weapons development unit would suffice. This may be a mixed unit for tactics development of the aircraft as well as other fleet planes.





Adopting the J-20 as a knee jerk to developing capabilities in the region must NOT happen. It must be PRE-EMPTIVE! If we adopt an advanced platform as a hurried reaction, we will never be able to exploit it fully. These ARE NOT 4th generation planes. They are a DIFFERENT game.







We need to adopt now and be comfortably ready for any regional capability changes/developments.



The J-20 is a SYSTEM & A NEW WAY OF THINKING . It is NOT just an aircraft.







Operating the J-20 now will allow the development of a revolutionary way of thinking in our air/land/sea teams for:



1-Tactics development



2-New weapon adoption



This will be a revolution in military affairs because it has the POTENTIAL to be just that.





The positive influence that the J-20 will have on the Air Force in particular and the combined armed forces in general must not be underestimated.

It can integrate and even lead bi/tri-service tactical battlefields as a central command and information node.

It has great potential and will need a very open mind to develop game changing methods to fight future wars.











The J-20 can become the base for Project AZM. Y combining a 5th and potential 6th generation platform, it will lead to saving significant base development costs to the national exchequer.

