What's new

Why Pakistan should be bullish an declare unilateral war against India at the event of any miscalculation

Status
Not open for further replies.
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
3,342
-7
2,986
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Pakistan has to etbalish itself as the bully. PK fully knows it can defeat India hence Pakistan demands India's behaviour in line with Pakistan..

Times has certainly changed and we will go inside India this time around to break their backs.. This should be the sole doctrine going forward..
 
Last edited:
Huffal

Huffal

FULL MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
714
0
736
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Titanium100 said:
Pakistan has to etbalish itself as the bully in this relationship.. PK fully knows it can defeat India so their entire gig is over hence Pakistan demands India's behaviour in line with Pakistan..

Times has certainly changed and by Allah we will go inside India and break their backs.. Full stop
Click to expand...
Salaam. Please stop making these useless threads.

You are just going to get laughed at by both Indians and other Pakistani users on this forum.

Also no, Pakistan should not become a bully. Because that's just political suicide
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
3,342
-7
2,986
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Huffal said:
Salaam. Please stop making these useless threads.

You are just going to get laughed at by both Indians and other Pakistani users on this forum.

Also no, Pakistan should not become a bully. Because that's just political suicide
Click to expand...
This is a very serious thread this THREAD IS AS REAL AS IT GETS...
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
3,342
-7
2,986
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Huffal said:
I'm an Indian because I don't want Pakistan to engage in political suicide?

Also I'm bri'ish. U wot m8
Click to expand...
Suicide by whom....



Get fuk outta here... India has always serve the purpose to be taken.......

There is zero nada conern of having conflict with these vegeterians.....
 
doorstar

doorstar

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 19, 2018
2,524
-1
4,804
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Titanium100 said:
I know you are a secret Indian and this hurts your feelings.... But it is what it is.. This is a ground reality
Click to expand...
are you an open idiot or a secret PDF employee tasked with posting nonsense to increase traffic?
Huffal said:
I'm an Indian because I don't want Pakistan to engage in political suicide?

Also I'm bri'ish. U wot m8
Click to expand...
they want it to commit physical suicide
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
3,342
-7
2,986
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
doorstar said:
are you an open idiot or a secret PDF employee tasked with posting nonsense to increase traffic?
Click to expand...
Anyone who attempts on Pakistan has certainly commited suicide it is always the opposite from here on out...... This is the new reality you better fuking believe it... Pakistan is ready to pollocking these hindutva like a poultry farm...
 
Huffal

Huffal

FULL MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
714
0
736
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Titanium100 said:
Suicide by whom....



Get fuk outta here... India has always serve the purpose to be taken.......

There is zero nada conern of having conflict with these vegeterians.....
Click to expand...
Whoa hey now, this didn't call for obscenities. Im not Indian, I'm a brit-pak or pak-brit however you wanna call it, idc.

But being a bully is political suicide. Pakistan is in no state to become a political bully in anyway. First and foremost the Americans will jump on the bandwagon to sanction us, as they already hate us for their defeat in Afghanistan. The Indians will cry wolf alongside the Americans because that's what they do. The UK, Australia, and the rest of the EU asides Italy would follow what the US is doing because they just follow the US blindly for some reason. I would rather not have Pakistan end becoming an Iran. With so many sanctions and crap against us.

Also don't be so arrogant regarding the military. Be humble... Like a humble pie
doorstar said:
are you an open idiot or a secret PDF employee tasked with posting nonsense to increase traffic?

they want it to commit physical suicide
Click to expand...
Sadly so
 
doorstar

doorstar

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 19, 2018
2,524
-1
4,804
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Titanium100 said:
Get fuk outta here... India has always serve the purpose to be taken.......

There is zero nada conern of having conflict with these vegeterians.....
Click to expand...
Titanium100 said:
Suicide my azz... Anyone who attempts on Pakistan has certainly commited suicide it is always the opposite from here on out...... This is the new reality you better fuking believe it... Pakistan is ready to pollocking these hindutva like a poultry farm...
Click to expand...
yup, as I thought, posting bakwas with such confidence cannot be done without being one of their minions
 
Last edited:
Oracle

Oracle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2014
1,001
0
1,792
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Titanium100 said:
Pakistan has to etbalish itself as the bully. PK fully knows it can defeat India hence Pakistan demands India's behaviour in line with Pakistan..
Click to expand...
i think you are joking right
Pakistan dont have ammunition to fight a month war either
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
3,342
-7
2,986
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Huffal said:
Whoa hey now, this didn't call for obscenities. Im not Indian, I'm a brit-pak or pak-brit however you wanna call it, idc.

But being a bully is political suicide. Pakistan is in no state to become a political bully in anyway. First and foremost the Americans will jump on the bandwagon to sanction us, as they already hate us for their defeat in Afghanistan. The Indians will cry wolf alongside the Americans because that's what they do. The UK, Australia, and the rest of the EU asides Italy would follow what the US is doing because they just follow the US blindly for some reason. I would rather not have Pakistan end becoming an Iran. With so many sanctions and crap against us.
Click to expand...
The US has no dog-fight in Pakistan bullying India.. I am not arrogant I am just telling you as it is.. You need to be unapologetic... Respect is not begged for but it is earned... The difference is huge... This is the new reality Pakistan will assert itself unapologetically including intimidating India
 
Huffal

Huffal

FULL MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
714
0
736
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Titanium100 said:
The US has no dog-fight in Pakistan bullying India.. I am not arrogant I am just telling you as it is.. You need to be unapologetic... Respect is not begged for but it is earned... The difference is huge... This is the new reality Pakistan will assert itself unapologetically including intimidating India
Click to expand...
1 question. How old are you?
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 16, 2016
10,708
3
21,393
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Titanium100 said:
Pakistan has to etbalish itself as the bully. PK fully knows it can defeat India hence Pakistan demands India's behaviour in line with Pakistan..

Times has certainly changed and we will go inside India this time around to break their backs.. This should be the sole doctrine going forward..
Click to expand...
Please go easy on Hashish
 
Status
Not open for further replies.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 2, Guests: 6)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom