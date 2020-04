I posted a link of a article here about Major General. Tajammal Hussain Malik and his exploits in the Pakistani Armed Forces from its inception in 1947 to the early 1980s.The 2001 interview gave his opinions on how the country should be run it looks like he was for Third Position.Third Position is a political ideology that rejects both Capitalism and Communism as both materialistic ideologies.Third Position emphasizes on nationalism and nationalization of a nations resources, I think many people who are sincere with Pakistan should support Pakistan becoming a Third Position state.









What do you have to say about the theory that Pakistan should have a people’s army on the model of PLA of China.



I have always advocated that the entire nation should be armed and there should be regional territorial armies. But that is possible only, if our rulers come out of their palaces and start living in three bedroom houses and travel in small cars. There should be very little difference between rich and poor. Jagirdari system should be abolished and no single family be allowed to keep more than two or three squares of land. All the industry be nationalised and employees become the shareholders. There should be only one syllabus for education so that rich and poor have equal chances in the field of competition for all type of services. We should have a comparatively small army but highly proficient and hard hitting. They should be kept away from politics and concentrate on professional training. If Pakistani nation can be organised on these lines, I have no doubt that they can take Kashmir in a short span of time and can occupy a very honourable position among the comity of nations. This is not an empty dream. It is possible to achieve if we can find dedicated higher leadership to do so.



What in your opinion damaged Pakistan the most in terms of political leadership in the entire history of Pakistan from 1947 to date?



From the very beginning, Pakistan was ruled by the landed aristocracy and rich business class. Consequently, though technically Pakistan had become independent, British colonial ruling system continued to prevail. The common man drew very little benefit from it. After eleven years of democratic experience, Army took over the control of running the country’s administration. It is a lesson of history that military rule does more harm than good to the country. It destroys all the progressive institutions and runs the country like a unit on yearly training programme basis. Had Field Marshal Ayub Khan not proclaimed Martial Law in 1958, perhaps with the passage of time, the political forces would have reconciled and both East and West Pakistan would have continued to exist as one country.

