If u do munafikat yes u will sending foid will never make u to go stone age infact u will if u fight of others war this war is for humanity and believe me ALKAH will be on ur side



Look china today crippling like desert sand once it was economic giant



Take a true path and help needy





Welll did i asked u to go help u have a mice head im talking about sebding food aid by air not living there or give it to turkey they distribute it yes i will be happy to go and help i dont need help from cowards like u



If people like u self fish have no pain for others worst than animals for me

Click to expand...