Since 1947, Pakistan made a parliamentary system on lines of British and American democracies, which then it brought many Islamic System, governance and principles into a so-called Islamic Democratic system to run a country. This system is now absolute, unable to deliver and failing clearly.

Look at the current Senate, Parliamentary system, and the parliamentary sessions we see in Islamabad, total fail, no policy agreement, third class abuses, illogical comments, totally irrelevant to what Pakistanis of 220 million want. Look at useless MPAs, MNAs.

Every-time the parliamentary session has walkouts, nobody listens, false blame games, lack of in-depth knowledge, accusations of selected PM, MPAs, MNAs by Army, ISI, and the Establishment.

No decisions are even made on Kashmir, Indian Occupied Kashmir, Covid-19, economy, manufacturing development, social uplift. What Pakistan has plans to take its own territories of Indian Occupied Kashmir, What is Pakistan Army plans? Policy directions? new avenues? or just talk and talk.

China has suddenly come with force at world stage facing multiple gangs of countries, with its communist government, look at the gang of USA, Britain, Canada, Europe attacking China. Even India is abused and used by USA.

Where is Pakistan standing? Where are its polices? Why is Pakistan not carrying out operations to grab land which it belong, Lands of Wakhan border, Indian Occupied Kashmir, Jammu, Sir Creek, Junagarh. It has to even intervene in Ladakh. Not a single Pakistani see any concrete long-term policy by Pakistan Government, this Parliamentary system, PPP, PMLN goons, and even Army, ISI etc.

Pakistan need a new system, a new governance system, a Presidential system with the help of China and Islamic principles for another 20 years of solid policy and governance in future. Look at the changing world around, and it is time to get ahead, take initiative, own ourselves, Pakistan is standing on its feet clearly, all alone. Make clear decisions along China the real brother standing by it. Pakistan must come up and make strong strategic moves, complimentary moves which benefit Pakistan. Not yet talking, media discussion, do some real long-term concrete economic and game changing moves. An example is giving Afghanistan economy boost, Afghan transit trade through Gwadar Deep seaport is a massive strategic move, which wins Afghans hearts and gives a massive economic boost to Pakistan as well.

In all essence these double standard players last 200 years, America, Britian, Europe are dying, weakening economies, 100% USA, UK, Israel will never support Pakistan stance at world stage, these countries are going to support India over Pakistan in real sense.

Pakistan is all on its own now, in real sense, its destiny, its expansion, its ideology, its leaders to become historic figures, its Armies to be remembered, its economy to become global, its geo-strategic location maximum use. Pakistanis 220 millions have to come up, take a step forward, assert, grabs its territories, make big decisions, quick decisions and decide the final system. 220 Million Pakistanis FATE is in your own hands.