Why Pakistan might be about to side with Saudi Arabia against Iran

www.middleeasteye.net

Why Pakistan might be about to side with Saudi Arabia against Iran

Pakistan has traditionally remained neutral in the conflict between the Gulf kingdom and Iran. That might be about to change
www.middleeasteye.net www.middleeasteye.net

Why Pakistan might be about to side with Saudi Arabia against Iran​

Pakistan has traditionally remained neutral in the conflict between the Gulf kingdom and Iran. That might be about to change

baloch.jpg


Security officials and relatives attend a funeral ceremony of a slain policeman, who was killed in an attack in the border town of Chaman, Balochistan, on 28 January 2022 (AFP/Abdul Basit)

By
Sal Ahmed

Published date: 7 February 2022 17:17 UTC | Last update: 4 days 12 hours ago
Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif arrived in Pakistan on his day-long visit on Monday looking to secure an ally.
Saudi Arabia, which has now been embroiled in its war in Yemen since 2014, is searching for military and diplomatic support in its fight against the Iran-aligned Houthis, particularly after the US pulled its Patriot missile systems from the country last year too, needs a friend in the region.
A recent attack by Iran-based Baloch separatists on a major Pakistani military base ended with many dead and wounded.
The Pakistani establishment is currently discussing how to respond to what it sees as Iran's efforts to destabilise the region by allowing the separatists to operate from within its borders.
It has traditionally remained neutral in the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran, but analysts say that may be about to change.
Middle East Eye asked experts what Saudi Arabia and Pakistan want - and need - from each other.

Firepower against the Houthis​

Prince Abdulaziz is in Islamabad to test the waters and try to persuade Pakistan to take a harder stance against Iran, says Umer Karim, a visiting fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a British think tank.
The Saudis want help fighting the Houthis in Yemen, he told MEE. “Ideally, they want intelligence sharing and a Pakistani military brigade in Saudi Arabia, in a defensive role.”
'I am very sure that Pakistan will not send its forces to Saudi Arabia, but the country's establishment will be looking to diplomatically confront Iran'
- Kamal Alam, the Atlantic Council
Click to expand...
Muhammad Athar Javed, director general of Pakistan House, a think tank based in Islamabad, says Saudi Arabia's security situation looks bleak, with air defence capabilities running dangerously low since the US withdrew support.
In 2021, the Houthis conducted 375 cross border attacks on Saudi Arabia, including missile and drone attacks, according to US Special Envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking.
“They definitely want to stop Houthi missiles flying into Saudi airspace, because now Houthi targets are becoming more and more strategic, with oil refineries and oil fields, airports and shipping ports.
“Boots on the ground in Yemen would play directly into the hands of Houthis and their Iranian backers, and that's not what the Saudis want,” he added.

Halting recruitment​

Another major point on Abdulaziz’s agenda is intelligence sharing.
The Saudis fear Iran will bolster Houthi numbers with mercenaries returning from the war in Syria, says Karim of RUSI, and feel Pakistan may be able to help.
“The Zeinabiyoun militia brigade is mainly made up of Shia Pakistanis recruited by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard,” he told MEE. “They have been fighting for a while alongside government forces in Syria, but many of them have now returned,” says Karim.
He explains that Esmail Qaani of the IRGC is of major concern to the Saudis and Pakistanis. Qaani currently heads the Quds force, Iran's elite unit tasked with overseas operations, and is an expert in Afghan and Pakistani affairs.

Saudi Arabia fears Qaani could intensify recruitment of young Shia men in Afghanistan and Pakistan, pair them up with former battle-hardened Zeinabiyoun fighters and redirect them to Yemen, says Karim.
pakistan

“The Saudis want Pakistan to stop any such recruitment processes in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Previously when the Pakistani intelligence agencies noticed IRGC recruiting Pakistani Shia men for the brigade, they allowed it to happen, but now the Saudis would want the Pakistanis to stop that.”
Pakistan is likely to share such intelligence now, he adds.
“This serves a joint purpose, Pakistani intelligence has been keeping a close eye on returning mercenaries from Syria and if there might be any further efforts by Iranians to recruit more Shia men.”
Kamal Alam, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, says the Saudis also want more in the way of diplomatic support to pressure the Iranians to stop funding and arming the Houthis.
“Pakistan's civilian government has good links with Iran and is likely to be pressed by the Saudis to use their clout to reduce the current tensions.”

The Baloch question​

Scarred by its own history of sectarian violence, Pakistan has previously been reluctant to play an active combat role against the Houthis in Yemen.

As the Balochistan insurgency drags on, however, that stance may be shifting.
In 2018, Pakistan sent a brigade of air defence experts, special forces and anti-mining operators to Saudi Arabia.

Waiting for peace in the Khyber Pass: Why Pakistan fears instability in Afghanistan
Read More »
Separatists have waged an insurgency in Pakistan’s vast southwestern province of Balochistan for years, fuelled by anger that its abundant reserves of natural resources are not relieving citizens from crushing poverty.
“Pakistan has its own issues with Iran these days,” says Alam. “Pakistan accuses Iran of harbouring Baloch separatist militants on its soil, from where they have been launching attacks against the Pakistani state.”
Pakistan has been losing on average five soldiers a day recently, says Alam, angering Pakistan's strategic community.
“I am very sure that Pakistan will not send its forces to Saudi Arabia, but the country's establishment will be looking to diplomatically confront Iran,” he told MEE.

What next?​

What’s to come largely depends on how the situation develops in Balochistan, says Alam.
Pakistani soldiers have in the past conducted border security operations in Saudi Arabia, says Javed of Pakistan House, but not crossed into Yemen.
Instead of risking open conflict with Iran-backed militias, he told MEE, “I think Pakistan will limit itself to strategy, consulting and training roles.”
The country is in a bind, analysts agree. It has to appease the Saudis but keep enough distance from the Saudi-led war in Yemen, while keeping a lid on tensions with Iran.
“Saudi Arabia's reputation is at stake,” says Javed, “that's why the desperation to approach Pakistan.”
 
Forget this Saudis and Yemen problem

Have you ever wondered why this brother Muslim neighbour of yours Iran has let in our arch enemy india for chabhar port on other dodgy deals to come out.

When you have answers these questions , please bash the Saudis as much as you like
 
EVERYONE:

This is a guess work by the author so please do not start nuking each other. Such kind of state inspired or influence articles are always being projected to take advantage of the moment.

On topic: Pakistan will respond to any threat by any means. If Tehran isn't a threat to Pakistan; there shall be no worries at all. Otherwise, these are strategic games and being played always i.e. Iran happily housing Indians and provides enough room for people like Allah Nazar, BLA/BRF/BRAS and even Kalbhushan types to operate against Pakistan. Let see if Iran comes out sincerely and make sure that mainland is not used against Pakistan. In all and all; Pakistan wouldn't choose any side but Pakistan's Interests first. No claims and no complaint by any other party.
 
I don’t care about any sectarian and religious angle. Pakistan’s enemy is someone we need to crush. Iran has been hurting us for years. We need to bring down hell on these guys. There is no difference between Iran and Talibans . They are both our enemy:
 
I think this is the best in the interest of Pakistan to join Saudi camp. We should send our army there,. Saudi will take care of financial problems, there is opportunity to get tens of thousands of jobs, We should make clear policy and stand with Saudi Arabia in this difficult times . Iran is suffering sanctions. We will not get anything by joining Iranian camp but there are many benefits to join Saudi & western camp . Don't act as fragile state of neutral policy. We must take decision in the best interest of Pakistan.
 
Iran knows pakistan cant side with saudis due to internal issues

And it is using this to maximize it benefits from india

Basically india wants to destablaize pakistan and iran joins in to get oil and other shipments...

This is happening because iran knows we cant do shit..

And we all know why cant we do shit..

Thus pakistan is menpower for their syrian and yemeni projects ..cannon fodder young people..

Lack of poltical will to improve and division has led to poor pakistanis are used like this
 
ziaulislam said:
Iran knows pakistan cant side with saudis due to internal issues

And it is using this to maximize it benefits from india

Basically india wants to destablaize pakistan and iran joins in to get oil and other shipments...

This is happening because iran knows we cant do shit..

And we all know why cant we do shit..

Thus pakistan is menpower for their syrian and yemeni projects ..cannon fodder young people..

Lack of poltical will to improve and division has led to poor pakistanis are used like this
Click to expand...

We need good leadership desperately, I'm not sure who that will be ....
 
Instead of taking sides, we need to spank those involved in terror against Pakistan from Iran. I believe afghanis should be dealt in the same way.
 
PakSarZameen47 said:
We need good leadership desperately, I'm not sure who that will be ....
Click to expand...
No we need good public unity..i am surprised how a nation that believe in corruption and racism exists..it is because of blood sacrifice of the few..otherwise this country would have ended soon

Leader cant do anything without public supprt

We need to learn from indians..there unity despite their different culture langauage and ethnicity should be a lesson for us
Unless u want dictatorship

But dictatorship when fall the effects are really bad..
 
ziaulislam said:
No we need good public unity..i am surprised how a nation that believe in corruption and racism exists..it is because of blood sacrifice of the few..otherwise this country would have ended soon

Leader cant do anything without public supprt

We need to learn from indians..there unity despite their different culture langauage and ethnicity should be a lesson for us
Unless u want dictatorship

But dictatorship when fall the effects are really bad..
Click to expand...


Unity in India….

You must be joking right….. maybe you missed RSS mobs lynching Muslims and Christians burned alive or Sikhs crushed under cars…..

Wake up bro
 
Indians in Chabahar should of been the crossing of the red line for Pakistan but they stayed asleep
whilst Kulbhosan and his boys caused havoc.

Pak seriously needs to align with Saudi's to teach Iran a lesson, Pak should be at war wiith Iran until the
Indians are kicked out of Chabahar.
 
Flight of falcon said:
Unity in India….

You must be joking right….. maybe you missed RSS mobs lynching Muslims and Christians burned alive or Sikhs crushed under cars…..

Wake up bro
Click to expand...
And those Muslims still support India, this is the difference. They still call themselves Indian and want to remain Indian.
 
There should be a clear law. Any Pakistani serving any other states aside from pakistan will lose all in Pakistan and face severe penalties including fines and prison terms
 

