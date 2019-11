Is it a fair analysis that the American ego is hurt with the JF-17 development over the years? The Americans used to claim that after F-16 Pakistan had no proper replacement. JF-17 proved them wrong.



After dowing Indian flying coffin and Su-30 the Americans are butt hurt and obsessive with Pakistani achievement. Especially since this achievement can be attributed to the JF-17. Such articles clearly showcase this frustration.



Why do the Americans constantly propagate the narrative that Pakistan needs the F-16?

Click to expand...