What's new

Why Pakistan is receiving diplomatic respect as of lately.

Chagai-I

Chagai-I

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 27, 2020
27
0
122
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Recent trend of neighbouring countries congratulating Pakistan on it's resolution day sparks a endorsement of felicitations that the country haven't seen in decades. This raises a question on how Pakistan was able to drastically improve it's foreign relation in a limited amount of time period.

Well, It's because Pakistan traditionally has been led by absolute clowns for the past 2-3 decades and Imran Khan finally represents some sanity. When you don't have clowns who can't even read a simple statement in front of the US President
big_295430_1382593536.jpg

or a pervert hitting on an American Vice-Presidential candidate less than a year after his wife was pronounced dead, you see people respect you and the office you represent.
hqdefault.jpg


Imran Khan isn't some monumentally amazing guy that doesn't come without his flaws, but he actually speaks and acts like a head of state, carries himself with integrity and represents Pakistan to that effect.
648530_1099612_ik-trump_akhbar.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Jyotish
The Taliban say they have no foreign fighters. Is that true?
Replies
1
Views
611
shadowdragon
shadowdragon
Sulman Badshah
  • Sticky
Kardeş: The origins of Pakistan-Turkiye brotherhood
2 3
Replies
34
Views
2K
PAKISTANFOREVER
PAKISTANFOREVER
maximuswarrior
Why is the US deep state trying to make a comeback to Pakistan after breaking relations?
Replies
9
Views
1K
jupiter2007
jupiter2007
Orca
How the United States Should Deal With China in Pakistan
Replies
7
Views
1K
Leviza
Leviza
G
Transcript of Deng Xiaoping meeting Dr. Subramanian Swamy in 1981.
Replies
6
Views
634
Gadkari
G

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom