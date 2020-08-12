Why Pakistan is receiving diplomatic respect as of lately.

Recent trend of neighbouring countries congratulating Pakistan on it's resolution day sparks a endorsement of felicitations that the country haven't seen in decades. This raises a question on how Pakistan was able to drastically improve it's foreign relation in a limited amount of time period.Well, It's because Pakistan traditionally has been led by absolute clowns for the past 2-3 decades and Imran Khan finally represents some sanity. When you don't have clowns who can't even read a simple statement in front of the US Presidentor a pervert hitting on an American Vice-Presidential candidate less than a year after his wife was pronounced dead, you see people respect you and the office you represent.Imran Khan isn't some monumentally amazing guy that doesn't come without his flaws, but he actually speaks and acts like a head of state, carries himself with integrity and represents Pakistan to that effect.