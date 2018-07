Why Pakistan Is on the Road to Another IMF Bailout



Pakistan’s economy is going through a familiar boom-and-bust cycle that may see it back at the door of the International Monetary Fund. Debt is soaring, the current-account deficit is widening, reserves are falling and the currency has been devalued







1. How many bailouts has Pakistan needed?

Twelve since the late 1980s .

Most recently, in 2013, the government of Nawaz Sharif

agreed to terms

for an IMF loan of $6.6 billion disbursed over 36 months. During that time, the government mostly fell short of broadening the tax base or privatizing money-losing state-owned companies, as the IMF

had hoped