Why Pakistan Is Facing Rising Inflation?
Understanding economics with tonight’s guest, Muzammil Aslam - spokesperson of the Minister of Finance. What was his journey like? What is economics according to him? What has he been working on? What are the structural changes the government is taking? Why is there still inflation and are we moving towards growth? Catch this and insight into Pakistan’s economy in today’s episode!
00:00 Tonight’s guest: Muzammil Aslam
00:20 Muzammil’s journey to economics
02:07 What is his perspective on Economics?
04:32 What has he been working on?
08:15 How is Pakistan’s economy doing?
11:50 What were the structural changes that the government took?
25:02 Why is there still inflation?
30:09 What is core inflation?
37:22 Will the dollar rate stabilize?
53:11 Are we moving towards growth through consumption?
01:02:07 Beyond imports can the government realistically increase tax collection?
