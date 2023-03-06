What's new

why pakistan is backward ?

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Another Example containers' clearance

On normal days, the containers' clearance from the port takes eight days, but it is now taking about 15 days,” Khurram Aziz Khan, the CEO of Pakistan International Terminal (PICT), a private container terminal in Karachi, said while speaking to a group of journalists on Wednesday.

meanwhile in world

Australia - 24 hours
Canada - 12-48 hours
Germany - 24- 48 hours
UK -3 working days
China - 34.91 hours for imports and 1.78 hours for exports
 
Imran Khan

Another example opening a company

The standard time of incorporation is four weeks and also make sure that the registered address of the company will be in Pakistan.

saudi arabia - 24 hours all online

uk - 24 hours all online

UAE - 4 to 5 working days all online

Canada 5 working days all online

4 week is just writter in pakistan its taking some 6 months to serve first costumer .
 
Imran Khan said:
Another example opening a company

The standard time of incorporation is four weeks and also make sure that the registered address of the company will be in Pakistan.

saudi arabia - 24 hours all online

uk - 24 hours all online

UAE - 4 to 5 working days all online

Canada 5 working days all online

4 week is just writter in pakistan its taking some 6 months to serve first costumer .
US 24 hours online.
 
Imran Khan said:
Answer is ridiculous LAWS and rusted 1900s era mindset bureaucracy of this country ,

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1632761333593649154
Army generals are the one's who hijacked the country from the last 75 years who are solely responsible for the country ills. Its like black smith running the IT software house and when they get caught out then they change the tune and blame someone else and brand them traitors.
Until country is free from these hob nobs Pakistan is only going into the ground.
 
Let's not just blame the army. I witnesses first-hand on my latest trip to Pakistan that society is also rotten to the core, which is why god has blessed us with such a leadership. On a micro level, there is no regard or respect for the country. everyone is out for themselves to show how they can get one up on their friends/relatives. If anyone goes towards success, he/she is pulled right back down. We must fix u on the grass roots level in order to fix the nation as a whole. Think the below sums it up pretty well. It's the little details that count.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1632844954035712001
 

