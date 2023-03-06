why pakistan is backward ?

Let's not just blame the army. I witnesses first-hand on my latest trip to Pakistan that society is also rotten to the core, which is why god has blessed us with such a leadership. On a micro level, there is no regard or respect for the country. everyone is out for themselves to show how they can get one up on their friends/relatives. If anyone goes towards success, he/she is pulled right back down. We must fix u on the grass roots level in order to fix the nation as a whole. Think the below sums it up pretty well. It's the little details that count.