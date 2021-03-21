Why Pakistan is a failed State?

Salman Baig said:

Foreign minister of Pakistan a third world country require a separate person to hold umbrella for him whereas foreign minister of Russia brought umbrella with him from Russia and holding it himself. The people who get to top misuse their powers to get unnecessary protocol.

This might be a non ignorable issue but tell very much the mindset of VIP'S of Pakistan.

View attachment 731444



An entire thread over this…really? On a defense forum?…so now if I find you an image of a photo where the US President has two marines holding the umbrella for him, USA is a third world country? It just so happened that in this photo such was the case, it’s literally indicative of absolutely nothing.Please, Pakistan has issues, this isn’t one of them, don’t bring down the quality of the forum in this way.Thread should be closed.