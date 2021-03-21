Why Pakistan is a failed State?

Salman Baig
Sep 18, 2019
Today Russian Foreign Minister arrived in Pakistan.
Foreign minister of Pakistan a third world country require a separate person to hold umbrella for him whereas foreign minister of Russia brought umbrella with him from Russia and holding it himself. The people who get to top misuse their powers to get unnecessary protocol.
This might be a non ignorable issue but tell very much the mindset of VIP'S of Pakistan.
