What's new

Why Pakistan is a failed State?

Salman Baig

Salman Baig

FULL MEMBER
Sep 18, 2019
103
0
131
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Today Russian Foreign Minister arrived in Pakistan.
Foreign minister of Pakistan a third world country require a separate person to hold umbrella for him whereas foreign minister of Russia brought umbrella with him from Russia and holding it himself. The people who get to top misuse their powers to get unnecessary protocol.
This might be a non ignorable issue but tell very much the mindset of VIP'S of Pakistan.
1617733627435.png


www.dawn.com

Russian foreign minister arrives in Islamabad on two-day visit — first in 9 years

FM Lavrov to discuss Afghan situation, bilateral ties with the country's top political and military leadership.
www.dawn.com
 
iLION12345_1

iLION12345_1

FULL MEMBER
May 1, 2016
475
2
901
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Salman Baig said:
Today Russian Foreign Minister arrived in Pakistan.
Foreign minister of Pakistan a third world country require a separate person to hold umbrella for him whereas foreign minister of Russia brought umbrella with him from Russia and holding it himself. The people who get to top misuse their powers to get unnecessary protocol.
This might be a non ignorable issue but tell very much the mindset of VIP'S of Pakistan.
View attachment 731444

www.dawn.com

Russian foreign minister arrives in Islamabad on two-day visit — first in 9 years

FM Lavrov to discuss Afghan situation, bilateral ties with the country's top political and military leadership.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
An entire thread over this…really? On a defense forum?…so now if I find you an image of a photo where the US President has two marines holding the umbrella for him, USA is a third world country? It just so happened that in this photo such was the case, it’s literally indicative of absolutely nothing.
Please, Pakistan has issues, this isn’t one of them, don’t bring down the quality of the forum in this way.
Thread should be closed.
 
TheDarkKnight

TheDarkKnight

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
1,098
2
1,372
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Salman Baig said:
Today Russian Foreign Minister arrived in Pakistan.
Foreign minister of Pakistan a third world country require a separate person to hold umbrella for him whereas foreign minister of Russia brought umbrella with him from Russia and holding it himself. The people who get to top misuse their powers to get unnecessary protocol.
This might be a non ignorable issue but tell very much the mindset of VIP'S of Pakistan.
View attachment 731444

www.dawn.com

Russian foreign minister arrives in Islamabad on two-day visit — first in 9 years

FM Lavrov to discuss Afghan situation, bilateral ties with the country's top political and military leadership.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
I think he is simply without an umbrella. That pink umbrella is way behind him. It actually shows the Pakistani race has evolved at a faster rate in which our FM doesn’t even require an umbrella to breathe in presence of water.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
14,123
9
21,846
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
Salman Baig said:
Today Russian Foreign Minister arrived in Pakistan.
Foreign minister of Pakistan a third world country require a separate person to hold umbrella for him whereas foreign minister of Russia brought umbrella with him from Russia and holding it himself. The people who get to top misuse their powers to get unnecessary protocol.
This might be a non ignorable issue but tell very much the mindset of VIP'S of Pakistan.
View attachment 731444

www.dawn.com

Russian foreign minister arrives in Islamabad on two-day visit — first in 9 years

FM Lavrov to discuss Afghan situation, bilateral ties with the country's top political and military leadership.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
Russian FM arrives in Pakistan after 9 years and the first thing Pakistanis notice is umbrella of their own FM. This is why Pakistan is a failed state 🤣🤣🤣
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
11,946
13
30,302
Country
United States
Location
United States
If Pak in her “failed” state can do the following what will she do in her “successful” state?!

Pak failed state achievements:
  • Defeated both the USSR and the USA in Afganistan
  • Put India in her place so India is seeking peace to avoid the “ two front” condition
  • Put Iran on “hold” by making CPEC as a catalyst for Iran-China mega deal
  • Both MBS and MBZ are back to “fox holes” vis-a-vis Pak for establishing the China connection to continue with their “life styles”
  • Making Russia/China alliance against the West incomplete without Pak’s active participation
  • Neutralizing the domestic proxy traitor terrorist scums - NS, AZ, PDM, PTM, TTP, BLA, Media, Mafias etc. - one after another
  • Putting her “official economy (=30% of her overall economy)” back to order by issuing the “vacate” order to the IMF
  • As for the Turkey-Pak cooperation, it’s been being taken to an unprecedented level
  • Etc...
 
Last edited:
python-000

python-000

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2017
1,202
0
891
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Salman Baig said:
Today Russian Foreign Minister arrived in Pakistan.
Foreign minister of Pakistan a third world country require a separate person to hold umbrella for him whereas foreign minister of Russia brought umbrella with him from Russia and holding it himself. The people who get to top misuse their powers to get unnecessary protocol.
This might be a non ignorable issue but tell very much the mindset of VIP'S of Pakistan.
View attachment 731444

www.dawn.com

Russian foreign minister arrives in Islamabad on two-day visit — first in 9 years

FM Lavrov to discuss Afghan situation, bilateral ties with the country's top political and military leadership.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
It is a propaganda threat kindly closed it...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 13, Members: 8, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

B
How and why is Bangladesh better off than Pakistan today?
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
100
Views
3K
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens
Horus
Why is Pakistan failing at small arms development?
Replies
6
Views
615
Irfan Baloch
Irfan Baloch
Indus Pakistan
Y. The big Why?
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
118
Views
3K
jamahir
jamahir
M
  • Locked
Govt fails to buy subsidised LNG
2
Replies
20
Views
801
The Eagle
The Eagle
R
Pakistan Tech Exports Soar 69% in February 2021
Replies
4
Views
716
flameboard
F

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom