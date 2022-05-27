Why Pakistan is a failed democracy vs India

This is going to be brutal.



Pakistan has not developed as a country in 75 years, whereas both India and BD have.



The political systems of both India and BD always wanted economic and social development while this has not been the case in Pakistan.



It is nothing to do with democracy as it is meaningless when the population is still so poor.



BD has a quasi-dictatorship and has the best governance in S Asia on the back of this.



Not saying a dictator is the answer to Pakistan's problems as BD has been fortunate to have such a benevolent one as Hasina right now.



Pakistanis need to come to a consensus as to what they want from Pakistan - is it a just society that focuses on economic and social development or one that wants strong men who follow their own agenda?