Why Pakistan is a failed democracy vs India

India, unlike Pakistan has done a great job keeping up an illusion of democracy and stability in their country. At least Pakistan is open and honest about its country being a full blown banana republic and hellhole.
Yeah pretty much
If you consider the disaster of covid across the world, it was bad in Pakistan
But India is at the top of the lost of covid fcuk ups
The migration crises where millions of Indians suddenly forced to travel, the millions of deaths, the communal cess pit,
Is it that great???? No it's a hell hole, but they are a delusional hell hole
This is going to be brutal.
Pakistan has not developed as a country in 75 years, whereas both India and BD have.
The political systems of both India and BD always wanted economic and social development while this has not been the case in Pakistan.
It is nothing to do with democracy as it is meaningless when the population is still so poor.
BD has a quasi-dictatorship and has the best governance in S Asia on the back of this.
Not saying a dictator is the answer to Pakistan's problems as BD has been fortunate to have such a benevolent one as Hasina right now.
Pakistanis need to come to a consensus as to what they want from Pakistan - is it a just society that focuses on economic and social development or one that wants strong men who follow their own agenda?
This has merit, Bangladesh is basically a single party authoritarian state and it's exactly what Pakistan needs to be
We need STRONG leadership that makes the decisions, can plan long term without the risk of public or voting or other idiots creating problems
We have too many powers in Pakistan pulling in all directions, Pakistan is a ship that is being allowed to flow with the sea currents because all the sailors are fighting to be captain and and at some point we will hit a rock
We need a single captain and some of the other sailors need a good beating