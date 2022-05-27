What's new

Why Pakistan is a failed democracy vs India

If you want Pakistan to be independent and democratic country power to civilian army role anything in govt foreign policy issues should be taken away and ask them to do their constitutional job as simple as this
 
I believe that,

a) Pakistani domestic politics is influenced by the fact that wars fought by Pakistan (with India) are close to its population center. This is not the case for India. The guarantors of Pakistan's security will therefore wield considerably more influence than regular politicians.
b) Pakistan inherited a disproportionate amount of military personal from British Raj relative to its population and wealth at the time of partition (in relative comparison to India). This means a lot of mouths to be fed in the army (an institution) that did not have the compulsion to downsize.
c) India influences Pakistani politics in ways that may not be obvious on first sight. Even the anti-Americanism in Pakistan has India on its periphery.

Many here may choose to berate my opinion. I hope some of those people would take the time to present rational arguments if they have the time and inclination for it. :pop:
 
This is going to be brutal.

Pakistan has not developed as a country in 75 years, whereas both India and BD have.

The political systems of both India and BD always wanted economic and social development while this has not been the case in Pakistan.

It is nothing to do with democracy as it is meaningless when the population is still so poor.

BD has a quasi-dictatorship and has the best governance in S Asia on the back of this.

Not saying a dictator is the answer to Pakistan's problems as BD has been fortunate to have such a benevolent one as Hasina right now.

Pakistanis need to come to a consensus as to what they want from Pakistan - is it a just society that focuses on economic and social development or one that wants strong men who follow their own agenda?
 
India, unlike Pakistan has done a great job keeping up an illusion of democracy and stability in their country. At least Pakistan is open and honest about its country being a full blown banana republic and hellhole.
 
Yeah pretty much

If you consider the disaster of covid across the world, it was bad in Pakistan


But India is at the top of the lost of covid fcuk ups
The migration crises where millions of Indians suddenly forced to travel, the millions of deaths, the communal cess pit,

Is it that great???? No it's a hell hole, but they are a delusional hell hole



This has merit, Bangladesh is basically a single party authoritarian state and it's exactly what Pakistan needs to be


We need STRONG leadership that makes the decisions, can plan long term without the risk of public or voting or other idiots creating problems




We have too many powers in Pakistan pulling in all directions, Pakistan is a ship that is being allowed to flow with the sea currents because all the sailors are fighting to be captain and and at some point we will hit a rock


We need a single captain and some of the other sailors need a good beating

Two main reasons.
1) After getting independence India introduced land reforms thus getting rid of feudal and landowners. Pakistani feudal and landowners like Bhutto and others never allowed any land reforms. Thus the feudal and landowners based heirchy prevails in Pakistan which does not allow good people to come forward is most parts of Pakistan.
2) Negative military role in form of political interference and marshal laws on behalf of foreign powers. This started very early when US installed Sikander Mirza in Pakistan.
 
Multiple reasons -

1. Nehru.
Gandhi handpicked a much younger leader to be PM over the much older leaders like Patel and Azad for the sake of continuity. He was an idealist - rest were politicians and pragmatic. He conducted election after election even at the cost of eroding his own base.

2. Land reforms.
Ending zamindari system.

3. Building institutions and making a push for domestic industry.

4. Reorganizing states in linguistic basis. Not forcing any one language to take primacy.
 

