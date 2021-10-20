Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Pakistani Siasat
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
WHY PAKISTAN HAS NO DOLLARS - FAISAL QURESHI VLOG 392
Thread starter
fisher1
Start date
Today at 7:19 AM
fisher1
SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 28, 2019
2,166
-14
2,070
Country
Location
Today at 7:19 AM
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
B
Midea unveils IoT operating system backed by Huawei
Latest: Beidou2020
A moment ago
China & Far East
Fiston Ngoy: Suspect of rape on Philadelphia train is illegal Congolese immigrant
Latest: Hamartia Antidote
1 minute ago
Americas
W
Is India making the same mistake again ?
Latest: Whitefalcon90
2 minutes ago
Central & South Asia
D
1% of the US is Iranian?
Latest: Darius77
6 minutes ago
Americas
Israel, US, UAE, India agree to launch joint economic forum
Latest: The Maverick
8 minutes ago
World Affairs
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Chiefs of the Air Staff - Pakistan Air Force
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 7:14 AM
Pakistan Air Force Archive
Train to Fight - Fight to Kill!
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 7:11 AM
Pakistan Air Force Archive
F-7P and F-7PG
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 7:08 AM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Army Aviation Corps - Updated
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 7:06 AM
Pakistan Army
Featured
Pakistan Navy prevented Indian Submarine from entering into Pakistani waters on 16th October
Latest: araz
Today at 6:58 AM
Pakistan Navy
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
WHY PAKISTAN HAS NO DOLLARS - FAISAL QURESHI VLOG 392
Latest: fisher1
Today at 7:19 AM
Pakistani Siasat
PTI Corruption, Administration Failure & Scandals Exposed
Latest: AZMwi
Today at 7:05 AM
Pakistani Siasat
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Updates
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 7:04 AM
Infrastructure & Development
Pakistan ranks 130 out of 139 countries in adherence to rule of law
Latest: fisher1
Today at 6:53 AM
Social & Current Events
T20 World Cup
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 6:46 AM
Sports
Military Forum Latest Posts
S
US Navy Chief : U.S. Cannot Outspend China, Must Use Allies To Counter
Latest: SuvarnaTeja
18 minutes ago
Naval Warfare
G
India - Pakistan conflict analysis - aims, tactics, strategy, results
Latest: Gripen9
22 minutes ago
Military History & Tactics
‘We’ll meet you in the sky’: Chinese air force commander challenges US military goal to ‘scare China’
Latest: Abid123
Today at 6:26 AM
Air Warfare
China sends in 100 rocket launchers to fortify border with India
Latest: Abid123
Today at 6:11 AM
Military Forum
HAPS: High-Altitude Pseudo Satellite
Latest: JamD
Yesterday at 10:49 PM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
Bangladesh Borrowing to send economy roaring
Latest: Bilal9
28 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
IRIAF | News and Discussions
Latest: EvilWesteners
40 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Iran to host multilateral conference on Afghanistan on October 27
Latest: Abid123
50 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Are we afraid of Bangladesh: Subramanian Swamy questions BJP's silence on attacks on Hindus
Latest: Doomstar
52 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
The Chief of Staff of the Algerian Army complains about Morocco and the US to the Russians, and the Russian Ministry of Defense activates the SU-57
Latest: Titanium100
Today at 6:57 AM
Arab Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Pakistani Siasat
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom