Why Pakistan had to Support Toppling of Taliban in 2001

Those who know Urdu language should watch the first few minutes of the interview very carefully and realize how isolated Pakistan was then and what kind of consequences Pakistan would face. Mr Kasuri in this interview is not trying to save his own skin--it was the then Foreign Sec. Abdul Sattar who he is quoting about the circumstances Pakistan was facing. Pakistan had been under pressure to reign in the extreme policies of the Talibans and was under pressure to eliminate Al Qaida in Afghanistan. After the USS Cole attack and the attacks on the American Emabssies in Africa it was inevitable that Pakistan was going to be dragged into a huge crisis--and that's exactly what happened.



But PM Imran Khan constantly crowing about how he opposed actions against the Taliban inside Pakistan and how keeps blaming the Pakistani establishment for dragging Pakistan into 'others war' is a big lie! Peace in Pakistan came AFTER the Pakistani Army decided to finally take deep, painful actions in FATA! The terrorists had indeed found a safe haven in FATA to launch multiple attacks against Pakistani cities. The terrorists had even taken control of Swat / Malakand and I bet Imran Khan would oppose action against that too. Peace came to Pakistan because of the numerous sacrifices by the Pakistani security agencies and troops-- and NOT by appeasing the Neanderthals who Imran Khan has been calling 'Apne Log' (our people).