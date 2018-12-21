Why Pakistan had to Support Toppling of Taliban in 2001

The recent BS by Imran Khan in the Parliament and must BS in this forum about how the Pakistani Generals, especially Musharraf, 'sold' Pakistan for a 'Parai Jang' (foreigner's war) for some $$ just makes me enraged! Watch this interview by Khursheed Kasuri carefully to understand what options Pakistan really had then! Pakistan would have been destroyed totally had Pakistan not cooperated!!
Mr. Kasuri is the sharpest foreign policy mind in Pakistan and PM Imran Khan is just a demagogue when it comes to foreign affairs!
