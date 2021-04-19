Why Pakistan Failed to Lauch its DTH ?

JackTheRipper
please send email to chairman pemra, why he is only changing dates to launch Pakistani DTH:
chairman@pemra.gov.pk
Afgghanistan has its Oqaab DTH, and Bangladesh has Akash DTH,
But Pakistan only has Mullah DTH.
HD+: DTH (Direct to Home) Service Provider in Afghanistan
HD+ is the first Pay TV provider in Afghanistan offering over 250 TV channels via Satellite. Oqaab broadcasts free to air digital terrestrial television.
oqaab.af
AKASH DTH
AKASH is the first ever Direct To Home (DTH) service launched in Bangladesh by BEXIMCO. With an aim to win the hearts of millions, AKASH will redefine TV viewing experience completely. Rest assured, your TV will never be the same again!
akashdth.com