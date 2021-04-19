What's new

Why Pakistan Failed to Lauch its DTH ?

JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
286
-8
342
Country
United States
Location
Pakistan
please send email to chairman pemra, why he is only changing dates to launch Pakistani DTH:
chairman@pemra.gov.pk

Afgghanistan has its Oqaab DTH, and Bangladesh has Akash DTH,
But Pakistan only has Mullah DTH.

HD+: DTH (Direct to Home) Service Provider in Afghanistan

HD+ is the first Pay TV provider in Afghanistan offering over 250 TV channels via Satellite. Oqaab broadcasts free to air digital terrestrial television.
oqaab.af oqaab.af
akashdth.com

AKASH DTH

AKASH is the first ever Direct To Home (DTH) service launched in Bangladesh by BEXIMCO. With an aim to win the hearts of millions, AKASH will redefine TV viewing experience completely. Rest assured, your TV will never be the same again!
akashdth.com akashdth.com
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
2,315
5
2,413
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
JackTheRipper said:
please send email to chairman pemra, why he is only changing dates to launch Pakistani DTH:
chairman@pemra.gov.pk

Afgghanistan has its Oqaab DTH, and Bangladesh has Akash DTH,
But Pakistan only has Mullah DTH.

HD+: DTH (Direct to Home) Service Provider in Afghanistan

HD+ is the first Pay TV provider in Afghanistan offering over 250 TV channels via Satellite. Oqaab broadcasts free to air digital terrestrial television.
oqaab.af oqaab.af
akashdth.com

AKASH DTH

AKASH is the first ever Direct To Home (DTH) service launched in Bangladesh by BEXIMCO. With an aim to win the hearts of millions, AKASH will redefine TV viewing experience completely. Rest assured, your TV will never be the same again!
akashdth.com akashdth.com
Click to expand...
Bahi whats your obsession with Mullahs ? 🙄
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom