What's new

Why Pakistan do not EXPORT BLOOD/PLASMA like USA?

F

faani83

FULL MEMBER
Aug 11, 2019
149
-2
248
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
-Pakistan has a large population.
-US donors make $30 to $50 each time they donate. donate twice a week.
-Most donor centers are in low income areas.
-Country would make foreign exchange.
-Donors will make money.
-Patients will be treated.
-Can make local companies medical competitive and export oriented.
1656635764729.png
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

D
Bangladesh—From Seeking to Donating Aid
Replies
2
Views
205
nope
nope
R
Pakistan's Global Fashion Brands Creating Other Branded Exports Opportunities
Replies
0
Views
191
RiazHaq
R
Luosifen
Avoiding economic meltdown
Replies
1
Views
185
Clutch
Clutch
Viet
Why Africa needs non-traditional partners like Vietnam
Replies
3
Views
467
S10
S10
ghazi52
“Pakistan does not require electricity; it requires cheap electricity”
2
Replies
15
Views
492
Catalystic
C

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom