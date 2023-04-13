What's new

Why Pakistan desperately needs 18th amendment for districts?

The whole Krachi/ interior city situation is because of devolution of power

South Punjab sooba movement is largely because of political leaders spending a big portion of their funds on Urban Punjab

here a political leader from former Fata is complaining that tribal funds are being siphoned off to either corrupt politicians or going to urban KPK

people keep asking for more provinces, more provinces but fundamental issues will remain till we make empowered municipalities for our big cities of Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan, Faisalabad or any other city exporting over $100 million

and outside of urban areas make empowered districts - with their own police departments, rescue services, upkeep of cities, development authorities, school systems (we can look at how it works in the US for example, I realize the lack of resources when it comes to Pakistan but we can look towards the US or any other western democracy as an example)

Fair elections through EVM would mean their development or lack of it would solely be dependent on them and their political choices
 

