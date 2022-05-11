Why Pakistan could not be reformed / fixed so far?

WJP Rule of Law Index The World Justice Project Rule of Law Index® 2021 is the latest report in an annual series measuring how the rule of law is experienced and perceived based on global household and expert surveys. The 2021 edition will expand coverage to 139 countries and jurisdictions worldwide.

Pakistan eighth least democratic place in the world: report NEW YORK: Pakistan was placed at eighth place in the category of world’s least democratic places, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Democracy Index 2021.According to...

I wanted to write this for a long time but was a bit afraid of reaction from the readers. But now after observing what's happening to Pakistan lately, I cannot wait any longer. So lets start:No nation can survive without building sustainable economy. State of Pakistan failed to do just that. Since its inception it has not tried to build competitive industries to make goods for exports. Until Dhaka fall in 1971 majority of Pakistan's exports was jute and since then garment products. That's just not enough to cover import bill for a nation that has no check on its growing population. Since early 90s Pakistan's productivity and thus exports has been consistently falling against its regional peers.Putting the country on sustainable growth path is responsibility of the state not govt, as govts come and go but state is always there. So the state of Pakistan has clearly failed to fulfill its basic responsibility of putting together a sustainable economy and entire nation is paying its price through ever lasting inflation and other economic crisis that never go away.No nation can survive without a functioning justice system. Recently it was revealed that Pakistan came at 130th place out of 139 in adherence to rule of law.It is responsibility of the state to provide equal justice for all. And considering above ranking and daily pathetic verdicts from Pakistani courts, it is clear as daylight that the state has failed to fulfill its basic responsibility in justice area as well.No nation can survive without a stable political system. Unfortunately for Pakistan its entire history has been marred in political instability. Military coups, judicial coups, dynastic coups that's how you sum up entire political history of Pakistan. It's responsibility of the state to conduct free and fair elections, follow people's mandate as enshrined in constitution, and ensure the political system's continuity. Clearly the state of Pakistan has failed in all three.As you can see the failure of Pakistan is not economic, judicial or political. It's a state failure. Pakistanis must reform their state structure to fix rest of the mess. Good luck!