Pakistan can become one of the top travel destination spots in world if following things are:



1) Security extremely improved

2) Infrastructure vastly improved especially in Northern areas

3) Public transport vastly improved b/w cities and brought to international standards

4) Nightlife in city vastly improve which includes liquor being sold openly, nightclubs opened and affection allowed in public.

5) People become much more open minded. No one enforces Islam on others.

6) Educated people. Lead to ease in communication.

7) No terrorists attacks happening.



And so much more. Thing is this all requires money being invested into by government, but our government is poor af and looking to be still poor in upcoming years so this is never happening.



Remember that UAE terrain is horrible for tourism but they had tons of oil. They invested the money they got from oil into tourism and made their country a heaven for tourism. Now they generate majority of their money from tourism.

