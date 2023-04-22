What's new

Why Pakistan anchors are allowed to spread rumors / spilling beans against General Bajwa

I saw this news show by Nassem Zehra and Hamid Mir in which they are discussing Top Secret National Security matters of a National TV.

They even claimed that they were present along with other 25 renowned Pakistani journalist when Gen. Bajwa revealed this so-called state of affairs of Pakistani Defense Forces.

Shocking Propaganda Paid Agenda Bold Journalism OR Raw Saazish, You be the judge.







12:40 to 20:40
 
I saw this news show by Nassem Zehra and Hamid Mirin which they are discussing Top Secret National Security matters of a National TV.

They even claimed that they were present along with other 25 renowned Pakistani journalist when Gen. Bajwa revealed this so-called state of affairs of Pakistani Defense Forces.

Shocking Propaganda Paid Agenda Bold Journalism OR Raw Saazish, You be the judge.







12:40 to 20:40
If they're lying then why aren't picked up and tortured so far?

Also no FIR from unknown aghast man sitting in barber's shop
 
If they're lying then why aren't picked up and tortured so far?

Also no FIR from unknown aghast man sitting in barber's shop
Nope. This is happening at company's behest. The current company brass wants bajwa's deals with India to stand and slowly put in people's minds via these paaltu journalists that kashmir's fate is sealed, and it was all bajwa's fault, not ours.
 
Nope. The current lot wants the deals with India to stand but they want to scapegoat bajwa. And slowly put in people's minds that kashmir's fate is sealed.
Well i hope it happens
At least military's hegemony will end and so does their chooran of defending Pakistan.

Also bajwa failed to do that
Bilawal is visiting india so he will get the blame
 
I saw this news show by Nassem Zehra and Hamid Mirin which they are discussing Top Secret National Security matters of a National TV.

They even claimed that they were present along with other 25 renowned Pakistani journalist when Gen. Bajwa revealed this so-called state of affairs of Pakistani Defense Forces.

Shocking Propaganda Paid Agenda Bold Journalism OR Raw Saazish, You be the judge.







12:40 to 20:40
How fucking useless and pathetic live you must be living it you spend your time watching third rank YouTubers of foreign country discussing petty politics
 
How fucking useless and pathetic live you must be living it you spend your time watching third rank YouTubers of foreign country discussing petty politics
1. We all live a useless pathetic life. What have you done so far to change this world?

2. Everyone does which gives one pleasure.

3. Nassem and Hamid are TV anchors featuring on Pakistan's Nation TV channels for decades. FYI You Tube is comparatively new. Don't call them YouTubers.

4. Pakistan is not a foreign country for a PDF member.

5. Highly Surprised that somebody found that revealing National Secrets as petty politics.
 
1. We all live a useless pathetic life. What have you done so far to change this world?
Speak for yourself, i don't need to revolutionize the world to live a healthy life.
2. Everyone does which gives one pleasure.
Being obsessed with domestic politics foreign country gives you pleasure?
3. Nassem and Hamid are TV anchors featuring on Pakistan's Nation TV channels for decades. FYI You Tube is comparatively new. Don't call them YouTubers.
They are some have Beens from previous era who have been consigned to corners of internet.
4. Pakistan is not a foreign country for a PDF member.
LOL
5. Highly Surprised that somebody found that revealing National Secrets as petty politics.
As i said, hardly anyone cares what these clowns say.
 

