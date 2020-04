Why does Pakistan need more medium weight fighters :

1) Paf is outnumbered by modern 4th gen medium weight fighters in IAF inventory



2 ) JF 17 is an excellent Light weight aircraft but lacks range and payload capabilities which indian medium weight fighters have .



3 ) JF 17 cannot take the role of Mirage due to payload limitations .



4) JF 17 cannot carry more than 2 BVRAAMS without limiting range .



5) JF 17 cannot act as an EW aircraft like EA 18 due to payload limitations.



6) F 16s are limited only 75



7) F 16s are limited to AIM 120 c5 I doubt we will even get c7s



8) Aircraft which can carry more payload than JF 17 and can stay in air longer is desperately needed.



9) We don't have money so can't buy from anyone



10 ) We need an aircraft to deal with Rafael



11) 5th gen aircraft (project azm) even if we make it by 2035 we cannot keep them in large numbers due to cost and maintenance even USAF cannot purchase more than 200 Raptors .



12 ) 4th gen aircraft are going no where US will use F 15 EX with 5th gen fighter aircraft beyond 2070s.

So importance of medium weight fighters cannot be ruled out.



13 ) We need a stop gap fighter till Azm matures .





What path should PAF take :

1) Thunder was a success follow the same path . A joint venture with China or Turkey seems to be the ideal choice.



2) That way we can take the engine from Russia through China maybe RD 33



3) We can use our own AESA radar

4) Integrate Chinese, Turkish and Pakistani weapons



5) That way it can have Chinese Turkish and Pakistani tech on it .



6) Follow the Block building approach that way we can keep the aircraft relevant.



7) Thunder didn't cost a large amount if it is a JV we can keep the cost down.

8) development time should be 5 to 6 years and with help of our Chinese and Turkish brothers we can have our very own Rafael in 5 to 6 years.





Benefits of our own Medium weight fighter :

1) It will be cost effective like the Thunder



2) It will have both western and eastern tech



3) It will be able to carry more

BVRAAMS just 4 will be fine



4) It will be able to act like an EW bird like EA 18



5) 9 to 12 billion usd saved for purchasing 36 stop gap fighters to counter Rafael.



6) It can have our own weapons like indigenous BVRAAM.



7) No strings attached.



8) No more begging to USA for F16s



9) While Indians keep giving money to France and US and getting milked.



10 ) We can use it and integrate any weapon we want .



11) That combined with jf 17 block 3 will give nightmares to hinduvata goons till Azm arrives and matures.



12 ) It will keep Kamra busy and we will get more experience in designing and developing fighter aircraft.



13) Who knows if Turkey inducts the aircraft too because they get blackmailed by US they too can have a good platform t which does not have strings attached.



14) It can be the platform on which we can test Azms tech.



15) All Pakistanis need is vision which we sadly lack. We need to get out of slave mentality that we cannot make anything good . We have to start somewhere right?







Sorry for any mistakes this is my first post please be forgiving .

I have a lot to learn so I can be wrong too forgive me for any mistakes.

Have a nice day.

