Why Pak Started Nuclear Program?

In conversation with Shahid Raza, this episode explores Pakistan's nuclear program. How nuclear technology started? What is the background? What was the reason for a country like Pakistan to start a nuclear program? How has it evolved? How Babur III operates? What was India's cold start strategy against Pakistan? Is there any work going on in Pakistan for civil nuclear technology? How capable Pakistan is of that? What is the current global situation for civil nuclear technology? How many megawatts of energy Pakistan's producing? What is Pakistan's effort for a clean nuclear energy program? Tune in to know about the estimated cost for a nuclear reactor unit, nuclear capacity building, and Pakistan's nuclear capability for attaining SDGs!