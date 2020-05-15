What's new

Why Pak Started Nuclear Program?

In conversation with Shahid Raza, this episode explores Pakistan’s nuclear program. How nuclear technology started? What is the background? What was the reason for a country like Pakistan to start a nuclear program? How has it evolved? How Babur III operates? What was India’s cold start strategy against Pakistan? Is there any work going on in Pakistan for civil nuclear technology? How capable Pakistan is of that? What is the current global situation for civil nuclear technology? How many megawatts of energy Pakistan’s producing? What is Pakistan’s effort for a clean nuclear energy program? Tune in to know about the estimated cost for a nuclear reactor unit, nuclear capacity building, and Pakistan’s nuclear capability for attaining SDGs!

00:00 Commemorating Youm–e–Takbir
02:11 How nuclear technology started?
09:33 What was the reason for Pakistan to start a nuclear program?
23:18 How Pakistan’s nuclear program evolved?
27:06 How nuclear submarines operate?
31:31 What was India’s cold start strategy?
40:54 How capable Pakistan is in civil nuclear technology?
43:26 What is the global situation of civil nuclear technology?
48:26 Pakistan’s effort of clean nuclear energy program!
55:00 What is the estimated cost of one nuclear reactor unit?
56:26 Does the government of Pakistan own nuclear capacity?
1:00:34 Can Pakistan’s nuclear capability can be used for attaining SDG’s?

