Marines in itself a word comprises a very very special force that can do any job from highs of skies to bottom of seas and on land



In other countries Marines have weapons which none of other three forces even think of having



But in Pak it is different our Marines are tasked as security guards mostly with very little budget what navy gets Marines won't even get half of it they lack proper helicopters ships and amphbious ships and tanks



Few hovercraft they have but mostly navy uses them



Pak Marines should have dedicated gunship fleet as we are buying ATAK most of chunk army eats it Marines should be given proper share and authority over weapons like MI 17 are of lesser use to airforce than Marines C 130 should be given to Marines too AL KHALID tanks to save our shores from Indian invasion and few naval FRIGATES fully authorized dedicated under marine command autonomously

Click to expand...