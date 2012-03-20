What's new

Why Pak Afghan Relations are always sore?

Afghanistan was the only country which opposed Pakistan's Entry in UN
Why Afghan Urban Elite is Hostile to Pakistan?
Who don't want Afghanistan to Benefit from BRI and Greater Euro-Asian Partnership
*Special Session with Capt Adeeb Uz Zaman Safvi(Retd)*
 
There has to be a major effort by Pakistan to imrove it's image in Afghanistan. For the long term, it is in Pakistan's interest to be seen in good light by the Afghans.
 
afghans are ALL like petulant children who cannot take ANY responsibility for their actions. They blame Pakistan on ALL their problems. Afghans even believe that had it not been for Pakistan, Afghanistan would be just as advanced and developed as Western European nations....... :lol:
 
The Afghan nation experienced a lot of trauma in the aftermath of the Soviet-Afghan war, and the Pakistan-US created Mujahideen factions were responsible for much of it. Its unreserved acceptance of the Taliban, who were quite unpopular among the urban population, is also considered an extension of its support for the Mujahideen. The Afghans have their reasons for detesting Pakistan, but Pakistan must show magnanimity, which it mostly does.
 
