Why Pak Afghan Relations are always sore?

The Afghan nation experienced a lot of trauma in the aftermath of the Soviet-Afghan war, and the Pakistan-US created Mujahideen factions were responsible for much of it. Its unreserved acceptance of the Taliban, who were quite unpopular among the urban population, is also considered an extension of its support for the Mujahideen. The Afghans have their reasons for detesting Pakistan, but Pakistan must show magnanimity, which it mostly does.