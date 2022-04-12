What's new

Why our institutions are upset? Some questions need be to be answer.

Cash GK

Cash GK

When you allow your pm to be humiliated.
When you open midnight courts for your convenience
When you allow convicts to rule your country.
When you allow people like dawar and mosin vote for your convenience.
When your pm day night telling you that foreign governments are involved.
When you catch foreign Ambassadors Openly doing conspiracy.
When you take away charity hospitals advisement.
When you put people in prison for asking questions.
When you allow horse trading.
Then you must face people 's anger. Mr bajwa you was our love but I am sad to say you have lost your most important battle. You chicken out. We Pakistanis aboard dont have trust on you guys. We are afraid if you guys leave us in trouble and chicken out. So people of Pakistan must defend themself for coming generations.
 
Simple
We still have slaves in most important places. Slaves of Brits who later became slaves of Washington.

And our so-called war leaders can't tolerate and can't stop feeling inferior to a free strong man in PM offices who dares say and do things which they can never.
 

