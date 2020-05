Pakistan has the know how to build a submarine which puts it way ahead of most nations of the world. Currently Turkey is taking those designs and upgrading them.



Why can't Pakistan hold the Agosta submarine program as the JF-17 program by upgrading the design when needed and maybe even channelling the Turkish innovations to future made in Pakistan Agosta 90B subs.



If Pakistan were to have a large submarine fleet deployed all times of the year. It would definitely be a strong deterrent, and guarantee immense second strike capabilities.



I remember hearing about potential sales to Arab customers as well. You can't have those if you barely keep the production lines open. Pakistan has to market the products it can already make. Maybe even use politics to gain customers.



I'm just looking for people's thoughts on why something like this hasn't happened, and how it can happen.

Click to expand...