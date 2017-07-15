What's new

Why not call snap general elections now?

VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
43,202
55
36,615
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
What do people think if the government were to call snap general elections now, rather than waiting for another year?
 
Sine Nomine

Sine Nomine

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 19, 2014
10,069
24
12,696
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Syed.Ali.Haider said:
What do people think if the government were to call snap general elections now, rather than waiting for another year?
Click to expand...
Free Plate of briyani in Karachi,Plat of Sri paye in Lahore and Sack of DAPA Urea in village along with few hundred Rupees per head,per vote.
Rest Balochistan and KPK have no worth in National Assembly.
take Punjab you, take Islamabad.
 
Last edited:
E

expert

FULL MEMBER
May 2, 2013
563
0
380
I think snap elections may be in the best interest of PML as a party because the others are not yet prepared. However, the moment Nawaz steps down, his hold on NAB will diminish and he could face problems in his criminal trials. Snap elections favour PML but not the N.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
64,028
1
130,020
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
we have no maal e haraam for every few years election . if political parties are ready to pay all dues of elections then welcome . we common poor people of Pakistan can not afford this stupidity . jo bhi jeety ga haar awam ki hoti hai anyway
 
K

kabooter_maila

FULL MEMBER
Apr 14, 2016
644
-3
786
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Syed.Ali.Haider said:
What do people think if the government were to call snap general elections now, rather than waiting for another year?
Click to expand...
I think NS should do that. Get these filthy vultures humiliated by the people of Pakistan first and then prosecute these sick-minded crooks under the law of the land.
 
K

kabooter_maila

FULL MEMBER
Apr 14, 2016
644
-3
786
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Spring Onion said:
bad idea for Pakistan in general and democracy in particular.
Click to expand...
That will have only short term adverse effects on democracy and CPEC project. But that will allow the nation to dump these rejected and disgraced elements. It'll also shatter our enemy's dream to ruin the CPEC project.
 
Syed1.

Syed1.

BANNED
Dec 7, 2016
6,307
-1
12,050
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
kabooter_maila said:
I think NS should do that. Get these filthy vultures humiliated by the people of Pakistan first and then prosecute these sick-minded crooks under the law of the land.
Click to expand...


Inn bhai jaan ne apnay dimagi tawwazan jaisa hi naam chunna hai... filhal tou aek kabootar jitni aqal ka hi muzahira kar rahay hain :lol::lol::lol::lol::lol::lol::lol::lol::lol::lol::lol:


#No issue laylo tissue
 
A

abp94

FULL MEMBER
Nov 15, 2015
252
-7
224
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Syed1. said:
Inn bhai jaan ne apnay dimagi tawwazan jaisa hi naam chunna hai... filhal tou aek kabootar jitni aqal ka hi muzahira kar rahay hain :lol::lol::lol::lol::lol::lol::lol::lol::lol::lol::lol:
Click to expand...
Yaar, was watching Samaa earlier, interviewing in Lahore. People were like, "Humei Road mile, Panama ka kya krna hai"

This level of Jahalat
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PML-N concedes defeat in crucial Punjab by-elections
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
75
Views
1K
El Sidd
El Sidd
AZ1
ECP BEGINS PREPARATIONS FOR GENERAL ELECTIONS
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Qureshi claims PTI 'conspired' against him to ensure defeat on provincial assembly seat in 2018 elections
Replies
5
Views
367
Pak_Sher
Pak_Sher
R
Gallup Pakistan Poll: Over Two-thirds Support Imran Khan's Decision to Dissolve National Assembly
Replies
13
Views
451
SIPRA
SIPRA
Ghazwa-e-Hind
PTI Victory in Punjab By-Elections Further Proves That Imported Govt Is Illegitimate and Product of Regime Change Operation
2 3
Replies
32
Views
324
Imran Khan
Imran Khan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom