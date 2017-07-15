Why not call snap general elections now?

Free Plate of briyani in Karachi,Plat of Sri paye in Lahore and Sack of DAPA Urea in village along with few hundred Rupees per head,per vote.What do people think if the government were to call snap general elections now, rather than waiting for another year?
Not in the best interest of Pakistan we want them to fight the courts and get wounded the more they struggle the more they get blastedWhat do people think if the government were to call snap general elections now, rather than waiting for another year?
I think NS should do that. Get these filthy vultures humiliated by the people of Pakistan first and then prosecute these sick-minded crooks under the law of the land.What do people think if the government were to call snap general elections now, rather than waiting for another year?
bad idea for Pakistan in general and democracy in particular.What do people think if the government were to call snap general elections now, rather than waiting for another year?
That will have only short term adverse effects on democracy and CPEC project. But that will allow the nation to dump these rejected and disgraced elements. It'll also shatter our enemy's dream to ruin the CPEC project.bad idea for Pakistan in general and democracy in particular.
Yaar, was watching Samaa earlier, interviewing in Lahore. People were like, "Humei Road mile, Panama ka kya krna hai"Inn bhai jaan ne apnay dimagi tawwazan jaisa hi naam chunna hai... filhal tou aek kabootar jitni aqal ka hi muzahira kar rahay hain