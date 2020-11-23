Why non-BJP Kerala, Maharashtra and Bengal are leading the assault on Freedom of Expression

Why non-BJP Kerala, Maharashtra and Bengal are leading the assault on FoE

Whoever makes, expresses, publishes or disseminates through any kind of mode of communication, any matter or subject for threatening, abusing, humiliating or defaming a person or class of persons, knowing it to be false and that causes injury to the mind, reputation or property of such person or class of persons or any other person in whom they have interest shall on conviction, be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with fine which may extend to ten thousand rupees or with both