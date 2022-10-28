What's new

Why no swimming pool in India

HAIDER said:
Gobar and cow kola effect.

This kind of dehati idiot cow should not be taught English and their mouths should be sewn shut in primary school so they cannot embarrass the entire South Asia in front of Westerners.

Her fat fuggly overgrown a$$ only knows how to munch on aloo pappadum while watching Saas-Bahoo serials. She never even saw the gate of a sports complex or gym in her life I bet.

This burbak came straight from some podunk little BIMARU town probably - perfect smelly H1B material.

Nearly every apartment complex being built in Dhaka (at least nice ones) have a pool on the roof. I am sure the same case in India or Pakistan.

Go look in my Urban development thread in the Bangladesh section.

Recent Urban development in Bangladesh

All zilla level sports complexes in Bangladesh have Olympic sized swimming pools.

The real reason kids in Bangladesh don't pursue sports as a career is solely money.

Still - the SAFF football champions in the last tournament a month ago were Bangladeshi girls. Same in women's cricket.

Bangladesh Wins SAFF Women’s Championship 2022 - The InCAP

Bangladesh clinched their maiden...early lead to propel Bangladesh to South Asian supremacy, breaking the Nepalese hearts, who were playing their fifth final...
She might be a relative of Jamahir who lived all her life in some dirty slum and never moved out of it until she somehow got to the US.

Virtually every new decent apartment complex has a pool and a sports complex of some sort these days, same with good schools, unis, office campuses.

Also, wow, I find myself in agreement with @Bilal9 for once, nice !
 

