Why no one is talking about the leaked audio of Ali Zaidi!?

In all this mayhem created by TLP, we apparently missed something. Yesterday afternoon, I saw a post in which minister Ali Zaidi was saying something about the government, IK and establishment. Has anyone listened to it?
I don't want to share it due to language, but is it for real? Some serious allegations and language in it.
 
He told the truth?
Or
Did he say something that a PATRIOTIC Pakistani shouldn't say because it's a reality check for the tiny hearts 💕 of those willing to eat grass and take on 7 times bigger India?
 
any link of that audio ? if possible plz share
 
Because it is fake!!! They have caught the guy who did this. He is based out of Chicago - his name is: Qazi Raheel
 
