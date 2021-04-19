Why no one is talking about the leaked audio of Ali Zaidi!?

Arsenal Caan
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Jul 5, 2020
- 36
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
In all this mayhem created by TLP, we apparently missed something. Yesterday afternoon, I saw a post in which minister Ali Zaidi was saying something about the government, IK and establishment. Has anyone listened to it?
I don't want to share it due to language, but is it for real? Some serious allegations and language in it.
I don't want to share it due to language, but is it for real? Some serious allegations and language in it.