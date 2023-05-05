What's new

Why Nawaz Sharif and his clan targeting ex Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.

For the last few weeks day and night PMLN has started a campaign against Saqib Nisar.

Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar has reportedly lashed out at PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz for her consistent attacks against the judiciary, including him.

According to the details, Saqib Nisar expressed his criticism of Maryam Nawaz making personal attacks against the judges during her rallies in an interview with a private media channel.

The former Chief Justice of Pakistan reportedly said that Maryam Nawaz wants to create a political riot. He said that PML-N has no other narrative to save its politics, therefore it has resorted to targetting the judiciary, starting with retired judges.

Read more: Former chief justice Saqib Nisar confirms meeting Gen (r) Bajwa

Saqib Nisar also explained that while he was in office, PML-N had hoped that he would honor their relations, however, he brought them to justice and has now become the target [of their criticism] after retirement.

Furthermore, while reacting to Maryam Nawaz name-calling him, Saqib Nisar said she ridiculed him by labeling him “Baba Dam”, also adding that it is a tragedy when children are ill-mannered and rude.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1635549740606554112

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1635561207519232000

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1635556376566005761
 
they are mafia and they want every institution must serve them or will be wiped out . sharifs think simply they only have right to rule pakistan and sadly they have helpers in every institution . sharif cancer is grown bigger and bigger with time .

i wish someone take them out like shekh mujib family kill them all .
 

