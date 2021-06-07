What's new

Why NASA is getting serious about UFOs

Zarvan

Zarvan

NASA's new chief is setting up an effort to further study unidentified flying objects within his first month in office. Bill Nelson, the former Florida senator and spaceflight veteran, told CNN Business' Rachel Crane during a wide-ranging interview on Thursday that it's not clear to anyone — even in the upper echelons of the US space agency — what the high-speed objects observed by Navy pilots are.

Nelson added that he does not believe the UFOs are evidence of extraterrestrials visiting Earth. "I think I would know" if that were the case, Nelson said. But, he acknowledged, it'd be premature to rule that out as a possibility. Nelson's comments echo the findings of a new Pentagon report expected to be released later this month.

Five sources familiar with the results of that study told CNN that US intelligence officials found no evidence that the UFOs are alien spacecraft, but investigators also have not reached a definitive assessment as to what these mysterious objects might be. "We don't know if it's extraterrestrial. We don't know if it's an enemy. We don't know if it's an optical phenomenon," Nelson said. "We don't think [it's an optical phenomenon] because of the characteristics that those Navy jet pilots described ... And so the bottom line is, we want to know."
 
PeaceGen

PeaceGen

Zarvan said:

NASA's new chief is setting up an effort to further study unidentified flying objects within his first month in office. Bill Nelson, the former Florida senator and spaceflight veteran, told CNN Business' Rachel Crane during a wide-ranging interview on Thursday that it's not clear to anyone — even in the upper echelons of the US space agency — what the high-speed objects observed by Navy pilots are.

Nelson added that he does not believe the UFOs are evidence of extraterrestrials visiting Earth. "I think I would know" if that were the case, Nelson said. But, he acknowledged, it'd be premature to rule that out as a possibility. Nelson's comments echo the findings of a new Pentagon report expected to be released later this month.

Five sources familiar with the results of that study told CNN that US intelligence officials found no evidence that the UFOs are alien spacecraft, but investigators also have not reached a definitive assessment as to what these mysterious objects might be. "We don't know if it's extraterrestrial. We don't know if it's an enemy. We don't know if it's an optical phenomenon," Nelson said. "We don't think [it's an optical phenomenon] because of the characteristics that those Navy jet pilots described ... And so the bottom line is, we want to know."
yeah, i'm following this news closely ;)
i consider it the biggest mystery of our time :D
 
Menthol

Menthol

In my opinion, UFO is not originated from space, but from our own planet, the earth.


I wonder, how many people believe that ghost exists?

There are many videos and stories about ghosts.


If ghost exists, why do you think higher level creatures with their own civilization, aka heaven, doesn't exist?


We heard a lot of stories about ghosts, how about the mysterious heaven?

I heard the first level of heaven is technologically equal to us in the year 3000.

I can't imagine the higher levels of heaven, it's far beyond our imagination.


UFO puts a lot of curiosity with our nuclear weapon, especially nuclear missile launcher.

End times?

The time when the whole earth is blown up by nuclear war, and finally heaven will reveal itself to us.
 
KAL-EL

KAL-EL

Propaganda.
US has lost the edge of technology, starting rely on mystery, fabricated story.
Disagree. A technological display that the pilots have seen is far beyond anything the US, China or any other country has on this planet.

Not fabricated at all. Countries that are aware of this alien tech, are keeping silent On the real juicy stuff, because they are afraid the masses will start panicking
 
vi-va

vi-va

KAL-EL said:
Disagree. A technological display that the pilots have seen is far beyond anything the US, China or any other country has on this planet.

Not fabricated at all. Countries that are aware of this alien tech, are keeping silent On the real juicy stuff, because they are afraid the masses will start panicking
If aliens can cross the multiple light year distance. I believe they have 1000 way to kill America or any other countries on earth without any notice in advance.

Just don't overestimate ourselves, our earth man are far inferior to aliens. They look at just like how we look at mouse.
 
truthfollower

truthfollower

there is a nuclear connection. Seen around nuclear plants and nuclear weapon storage and even landing near uranium mines

and even following US nuclear carrier strike group
 
truthfollower

truthfollower

one more thing why military personals don't engage such unknown objects in restricted areas? only allowed to record and observe?
maybe there is a reason behind it
🤔
 
