why mutiny is so dangerous...

ziaulislam
Apr 22, 2010
Mutiny in Sudan has led to largest conflict since ages.
Sudan is no immune to fighting but Khartoum is usually not the target
now two generals have been fighting for their own agenda
The good thing is that this is happening in Pakistan, imagine if our top generals start fighting
sudden air force is especially active here
army men are indoctrinated at very early age when they are teenagers, they dont care about anyone else but just orders
