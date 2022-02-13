Why Musk’s biggest space gamble is freaking out his competitors

Hamartia Antidote said: Next Crew Dragon launch is in April and that will put Elon Musk (18->22) ahead of China (20) in the number of passengers he has launched into space. Click to expand...

China, and the rest of the world, are getting left behind by SpaceX. Once SpaceX demonstrates high rates of Starship flights its game over. Its going to be a long time before another country can develop a similar system.