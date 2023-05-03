Why more workers in China are ruling out factory jobs

China’s business operations in Africa may have a human rights problem A new report says Africa has the second highest number of allegations of human rights abuse recorded against Chinese companies operating abroad from 2013 to 2020.

Kenyans Say Chinese Investment Brings Racism and Discrimination (Published 2018) Episodes involving discriminatory behavior by the region’s growing Chinese work force have unsettled many Kenyans, particularly at a time when their government seeks closer ties with China.

Racism made in China? While China attempts to portray itself as a different type of partner of Africa, state run media in China has consistently shown a deep ignorance whilst propagating deeply racist content. In fact, racist accounts on China’s largest social media platform Weibo echo American Alt-Right and Incel...

THat is why these slave masters will put factories outside china and work people like slaves. Then when people hit them back they cry... oh ... discrimination... **** man... go and treat your own people this way.Just like the yellow wumao lizards have taken to abusing us on this forum. Their precedent is there - racists of 3rd degree.This is a good read.